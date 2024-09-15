Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Reports For Duty, Hooters Gracie Serves Up Drinks & Arch Manning Is Awesome

Georgia survived the trip to Kentucky

There were a couple of big close calls on Saturday for teams in the Top 25. None bigger than No. 1 Georgia taking on unranked Kentucky in Lexington.

The Bulldogs put up just 13 points on 262 total yards in what turned out to be a one-point win over the Wildcats. The field goal fest was won by the team that scored the only touchdown in the game.

Georgia wasn't the only team in survival mode on the road on Saturday. No. 16 LSU got into a back-and-forth battle with unranked South Carolina in Columbia.

A missed field goal by the Gamecocks at the end of the game kept the score 36-33 and robbed fans of the chaos of overtime.

Unfortunately, there was no upset like the one Northern Illinois pulled off last week when they dropped Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish themselves got back on track and hung 66 on Purdue in West Lafayette.

We couldn’t talk ball this weekend without mentioning the No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns. They welcomed UTSA to Austin on Saturday for what should have been an automatic win.

The scoreboard tells you it was, but what the 56-7 score doesn't tell you is starting quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with an injury in this one. Some little known backup by the name of Arch Manning stepped in and was awesome.

Manning did it with his feet and he did it with his arm. He finished the game with 276 total yards and five touchdowns.

Not a bad afternoon for a backup taking over for the injured starter.

UFC 306 in the Sphere looked awesome

Florida woman arrested for the second time for sex toy-related domestic battery

Talk about an overachiever. She's not a member of a famous football family. This Florida woman had to make a name for herself all on her own.

I think it's safe to say she's done that after she managed to get herself arrested for the second time in two years for domestic battery involving a sex toy.

Last month, 35-year-old Chelsea White was arrested after an argument with her boyfriend turned physical. The late night dispute started over a glass dildo.

According to the boyfriend, reports The Smoking Gun, White had stolen the sex toy from him and put it in a bag. Things got physical shortly after he found the toy in her bag.

After several back-and-forth altercations, she grabbed the sex toy and threw it at him before leaving the house with her bag. Police caught up with her and she was taken into custody.

Back in October 2022, the two engaged in a similar fight over a sex toy. White was determined to be the primary aggressor in that incident and was arrested for domestic battery then.

Some people like to read a book or listen to music to unwind. This Florida woman likes to do battle over sex toys. Something tells me this won't be her last sex toy-related arrest.

Did Taylor Swift's endorsement backfire?

It turns out an endorsement from a billionaire childless cat lady might not be worth as much as you might think these days. How is this possible and did it actually backfire?

A new post-debate poll - apparently not made up solely of childless cat ladies - suggests that Tay Tay's endorsement of Kamala Harris did backfire.

The YouGov poll released on Saturday, reports the NY Post, found that 8% of voters will be casting their vote for Harris because the pop singer is backing her.

Somehow, the poll found that 20% are now "somewhat" or "much less likely" to vote for Harris after Swift's endorsement. How is this possible?

People were supposed to see the Taylor Swift endorsement and run, not walk, to Harris-Walz. Didn't Harris win the debate? How did her cherry on top of her debate win backfire? It was supposed to be game over.

To make matters worse, this trend broke out on social media.

Halloween decorations in September

Before I wrap things up today, I'm going to get serious for a moment. Halloween decorations in September is a growing problem, and we need to take this threat very seriously.

It's one thing to read about this going down in a neighborhood far, far away. It's quite another thing to see Halloween decorations in September in a yard across the street a few doors down from yours.

This is my reality. To make the situation even worse, my little guy saw it, thought it was awesome, and now thinks it's Halloween. Try explaining to a five-year-old how far away we are currently from trick-or-treating.

We have a society to protect here. There are some rules, written and unwritten, that keep everything from going to hell. No Halloween decorations in the middle of September is one of these rules.

I know they're tossing up Halloween candy on the shelves and the decorations are out. They want you to ignore calendars and seasons. But you have to be stronger than this.

You can't plant these in your front yard on September 14 and expect that there won't be any backlash. This is too much and, unfortunately, my neighbors have gone too far.

If these are new, and you want to see what they look like, do it inside or wait until October arrives.

----------

I hope your neighbors are controlling themselves and not giving in to such disgusting behavior. That's all I have for today. Keep sending in anything and everything to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Things You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :