Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Goes For An IG Librarian Out To Dinner Look, Bama Is Ready For UGA & Big MEAT!

We're now four years and three months into OutKick 2.0 when Clay Travis pulled myself, Bulldog columnist Bobby Burack and a few others who have since left the company into a June 1, 2020 conference call to announce that we were about to go do big things with this website.

On Wednesday, Clay shared the latest numbers. You're now looking at the second biggest "right wing" website in the United States, only behind Fox News, which now owns this website.

Here's the crazy part: There's so much more growth potential for this company.

I think about how many Americans are out there who, once they find the content, become addicted to columns like Screencaps, Nightcaps, Pit Stop and even SeanJo's well-done True Romance.

It fuels me to think about how many people are looking for the escape we're providing for them. It fuels me to think about how we have this massive open piece of land between the coasts that has been ignored by modern media. By the way, you should see the growth for OutKick on the coasts. You'd be shocked by how many people in New York City read this website. The same goes for California. Their options are limited, especially when they look for a website doing sports and pop culture.

And then I stop and think about how the Millennials are slowly transitioning into OutKick's wheelhouse. More and more Millennials want to talk mowing, how to cook the perfect slab of MEAT on a Blackstone or how to create the perfect patio for Patio SZN.

Now we have to leg up with social channels that are primed for intense growth. We have to leg up by reaching tens of thousands of Americans with these columns and our digital offerings like the "Ricky Cobb Show."

Personally, I'm fired up more than ever for OutKick's future.

I have a question for the law enforcement officers who read Screencaps & know about off-site airport parking lots, specifically U.S. Park at Detroit Metro

There is a car at a private Detroit Metro Airport parking lot that hasn't moved in at least five years. The Michigan plate reads "D Nice." Canoe Kirk pointed out the car when we went to The Masters in April, and then we drove by it last night after returning from Omaha. The car is still there.

The gate attendant told us last night that she's been at the company for five years and the car has been sitting there since she started.

Questions for the cops and/or lawyers out there:

At what point are the cops allowed to go in to make sure there's not a dead body in the trunk? How does the parking lot owner, U.S. Park, go about getting the car off its lot? Are the court systems slow to make rulings on cars that just won't be moved off a lot? Are any of you aware of wild criminal stories where drug rings use off-site airport parking lot cars as drop points for drugs? Canoe Kirk and I figured this would be an easy way, before surveillance cameras, for drug rings to drop off shipments. I have to believe cops weren't running surveillance programs in busy airport parking lots.

I'm all of a sudden completely intrigued by airport parking lot stories, and it feels like I might end up going down a rabbit hole. What happened to D Nice? Did D Nice die on vacation? Did D Nice leave the U.S. and never come back? Is D Nice in a Mexican jail after going crazy on vacation?

Fill me in: joekinsey@gmail.com

The WNBA in 11 seconds

- Chris Y. wanted us to see this riveting action:

On delusional sports fans and lack of Instagram models with tattoos

- Dave B. has two things to say:

Having lived in NE Ohio for most of my life, I wholeheartedly agree about the general delusional nature of Browns fans. Not in intensity of delusion but just in sheer numbers, I’d say they’re outranked solely by Toronto Maple Leafs fans.



Kudos on the lineup of female pulchritude lately. I’m not sure whether you’re intentionally seeking out tattoo-free ladies or it’s the start of a larger trend (and I hope it’s the latter!), but I’ve seen little to-no ink in recent photos.

Kinsey:

You'll never see many Instagram models with tats because I'm not a fan, but I also know that I have an audience to serve, so sometimes you'll see models with tats because I love making money and staying emplioyed.

By the way, kudos to Dave B. using "pulchritude" in an email. My AI grammar and spelling app didn't even recognize that word.

Screencaps reader weigh in on those who play music on golf courses

- Adam in Nebraska writes:

Im 44, Im a man! Your music on the golf course sucks! I feel like the line in the sand has been drawn. I’m not some ultra purist, but what’s next some guy on his 30,000 dollar UTV cranking music on the elk hunt?

Pull cart mafia 4life.

Reclining airplane seats and ‘Life is fleeting’

- Chris Y. chimes in:

Q: When is it appropriate to recline your seat back?

A: Never

Q: How about when...?



A: No

Q: What about...?

A: No

The sky is not your living room. Your seat is not your Barcalounger. The flight is not a day spa. Your $299 is meant to get you from point A to point B. Your comfort is not included in the fineprint. I've looked.

I think a telling social experiment would be to remove the governor from seats and see what people do. How far would people recline? My guess, horizontal.

The governor is there to save people from themselves.

"Fleeting"

When people start saying, "I'm ___ years young." So stupid.

Also, the other day I realized I have, maybe, 25 Christmases left. I started doing the math, "We should spend 5 here, 5 there...".

Kinsey:

I will agree with Chris Y. on the ‘I’m _______ years young' people. The second you start using that line is the second I can tell you're an elitist. How about just saying, "I'm 58 and fell like I need to crush a few of those Frank Thomas low T drinks he sells at 3 a.m. on Bally Sports."

Guys will laugh at that one.

Squeezing out those remaining beautiful days in North Dakota

- Mark in Bismarck writes:

Not letting go of the ape hangers on the hog until the first snow! (which could be any day now).

Eddie from Acworth IS PISSED at Auburn

- EfA writes:

Meant to send this Monday-but look at this graphic played during the Auburn Arkansas game on Saturday to fire the crowd up. For perspective-this is Nick Fairley sacking Aaron Murray in 2010!!! Watch the youtube video of Nick Fairley from that game linked below-using today's rules, he would have been arrested on the field for assault-one of the dirtiest players I have ever watched. That day, I turned from thinking Auburn was a "friendly" rival to absolutely despising Auburn and WDE.

Hey WDE-you played Arkansas Saturday-not UGA. We apparently live rent free in their heads-we have 11 wins in 14 games since that 2010 loss.

Oh-and they lost to Arkansas. Dumpster fire-and I am here to revel in it.

Things you see around America

- Mark F. writes:

Cincinnati ain't afraid of no ghosts. Saw this on the east side of Cincinnati recently.



That's it. My 9 a.m. alert just went off. It's my cue to get out of this post and move on to other matters of the day like the 9:45 ET OutKick Zoom.

Let's get this day rolling. It's the final Thursday of September. Go use it wisely. Win the day. Win the week. Win the month. And someone please share airport parking lot abandoned car stories.

Go have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

