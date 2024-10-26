Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Frolics On The Beach To A Yacht Rock Classic, Massive HS 50/50 & A Flying Mower

Freddie Freeman wasn't the only person who had a helluva Friday night

Let's go to Mercer County, Ohio where it was 9-0 Marion Local at 9-0 Coldwater in a game that had more importance than just deciding the winner of the Midwest Athletic Conference, which is Ohio's small-school version of the SEC.

High school football games in this part of Ohio are typically packed, but Friday night was big. Marion Local (public school; D-VII; total enrollment of the school is around 280) entered having won 57 straight.

In other words, people were out and festive. The weather was great for late October.

Add it all up and you had a MASSIVE 50/50 pot that has the Internet buzzing.

The population of Mercer County is around 42,454.

Last night's 50/50 pot at the football game was an astounding $44,966!

Yes, Marion Local destroyed Coldwater 35-0, and now owns the Ohio state record for consecutive wins (58), but the real story here is that 50/50 which will be talked about in this part of Ohio for decades.

You're damn right I'm mad at myself for going to the man cave recliner at 2-2 in the 9th

I was SOOOOOO CLOSE to catching one of the biggest moments in MLB history. But, that's the power of the man cave and the dimmer my father-in-law engineered into the project.

Combined with the LED lighting and the digital fireplace raging, my blood pressure might've been at its lowest level of the year as the leg on the recliner went up. I didn't stand a chance against the ambiance.

Colorado woke lib Jared Polis needs to answer for his diesel leaf blower disaster

- Gary M. writes:

Your colleague Shannon Bream will have the nut job Colorado Governor on her Sunday morning show.

Perhaps she can ask him about those diesel leaf blowers?

Asking for a few (thousand…million ?) Screencaps friends

Enjoy the UT/BG game with your boys.

Screencaps readers keep suckin' down Island Hoppers

- Adam in Sidney, NE writes:

Saved myself 70 bucks this afternoon blowing out my irrigation, and got a perfect buzz from two crushable Island Hoppers. Screencaps foremost brewer has a beer so smooth Jimmy Buffett would have put it in a song, probably.

Congrats to HopHeadBill for going pro brewing this beer. Screencaps is great this week, I have prob missed a handful in 4 years.

Thanks to Clay, Outkick, and our Director of Screencaps for being there every day for our group of great Americans.

Clay Travis morning routine

Yes, he gets a real newspaper delivered. That's not a bit.

Major ‘Show Us Your Wood (Piles)®’ Drama breaks out & John from SD has issued a new statement

For those of you who weren't around Friday, John from SD called out Rick in Muskego, WI with accusations of having a load of split wood delivered to his driveway.

I guess there are unwritten rules within the wood pile world. I had no idea.

However, there's a log splitter in the background, but it was too late. The accusation was thrown out there and, boy, did the inbox explode.

– Wood pro Guy G. in western NY knows his wood (piles):

I’m a do hard things guy, and it feels like we live in the early 1900’s. We put around 3000 plants in the ground by hand this year (Mrs. G did, actually, while I was down) and we manually harvest everything ourselves.

Often, we cut trees for space, damn ash borers, or shooting lane clearing. I almost always stack it with our cord wood…which we have delivered. My wood guy does wood for a living, and has better tools to split wood. I have a 9-5, an orchard, large garden, and berry business to maintain through the summer. I don’t want to heat my house with expensive LP, and prefer the heat from the wood. That being said, we don’t have the time to cut and split 12 cord a year.

That said, Rick’s pile is right next to his SPLITTER! Come on John. Details!

- Jim M. was FIRED UP over this one:

For f#$@ sakes, there's a splitter right next to the pile!

Yes, they should count because you still have to move it to storage, stack it, cover it, bring inside when necessary and stack inside! (Remember age and backs are a factor later in life!) And speaking of splitters I'd rather see the splitter setups and what people are using. Here's my little mighty might. Wen Lumberjack (not sponsored). Works better than was ever expected when I bought it. Bought 3 years ago and still going strong.

- Rick in Muskego, WI defended himself against John from SD's vicious attack:

Tell John that all the wood was split by me with the log splitter on the left side of the pile. It is now ready for sale. Do you want to buy a face cord?

– Bo in MI got in on this topic:

Joe, there I was, minding my own business on a rainy Friday in mid-MI, SC kicking off my weekend vibe, and making my mental gear list for deer camp. Everything was right in my little slice o heaven. Then I see Kevin in Gibsonia come in hot with what is surely the most moronic take in SC history...W..T..F..over!! I'm not saying that I don't appreciate the talented young ladies of USC, because I do. But JFC, how many times do you need to repeat kindergarten to not know the Cowboys cheerleaders are literally #1 on the planet (and I hate me some Cowboys). Kevin, choke yourself..not with my hands.. with your hands.

Then I see Oregon folks posting up that they are outdrinking midwesterners?? WTF Over!! Just because you joined the B1G does not auto-elevate your drinking skills over WI, MI, MN, IA, or even IL. Having lived in states that have the SEC, B1G, Big 12, and what used to be the PAC12, I can tell you without a doubt B1G stands above them all. Before I moved here I would have bet SEC all day, but I have seen it and I'm a believer. There are feeble old ladies in B1G country that will absolutely destroy west coast wannabes without breaking a sweat. And that's before they break out the Malort.

Wokeness has killed a good portion of what made the military great. There are good folks out there fighting it and trying to fix the organization, but it's gonna take time, and a new generation of dedicated professionals. I hope everyone in SC Nation votes this year..a lot of good men died for you to have the right to do so.

- Jeff H. couldn't believe John's response:

I guess John from SD doesn’t know what a wood splitter looks like. Did he think that Rick parked the County Line splitter (which I have as well) behind a dumped load of split wood to make himself feel better about himself?

Come on – we aren’t idiots who read ScreenCaps. Do better John…

John from SD RESPONDS!

- John writes:

I zoomed in and now see the black splitter; I retract my statement. Please send my apologies!



Kirk isn't even freezing his balls off in Duluth, MN…he's about to have a beautiful weekend

- Kirk B. writes:

Another beautiful day in Duluth MN getting ready for the weekend 60 degrees today on Friday October 25th Saturday & Sunday highs in the upper 50's to middle to upper 60's Monday and Tuesday normal highs this time of the year is low to mid 40's ya'll have a great weekend Badgers Football Saturday Night & Packers Football on Sunday at Big Jack's.

Random thoughts from a Texan

- David P. from New Braunfels shares:

Hi Joe, when is the World Series finally going to start? Finish by Thanksgiving? Dumb.



Retirement - never. Moved to be near 9 grandkids. It’s been great. Baseball, flag football, cheer and more cheer, volleyball, track, band and basketball. I’m exhausted.

Still have some work to relax.



Nope on hiking under the bridge.



Never dipped.



No measurable rain for 45 days. Feel your drought. Haven’t mowed in two months. Record highs this weekend again. 90+. Gonna be rough at Wurstfest if it doesn’t cool off. Sweaty lederhosen. The beer will be cold though.



Was at middle school football the other night. 2 points for an Xpt kick? I point if you run it in? Madness.

What's the best value in fast-food burger joints or fast-food in general?

- Mike T. says this is a deal:

Treated ourselves to our semiannual In n Out double double Animal style! Less than $10 each, fantastic food and value!

################

That's it. That's actually a LOADED Saturday Screencaps and I didn't even go over the college football schedule which is also decent. If you have a heart, you're rooting for Navy today at MetLife.

Let's go have a great day. Go Rockets! Go Bucks!

I need to go get things done before Screencaps Jr.'s first college football game.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com



Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :