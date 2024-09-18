Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Finishes Summer With One More Content Run, Biscuits For Recruits & Pager Memes

'Other sites suck'

- NR in California writes:

Hey Joe, hope all is well. Finally welcoming in fall here in Nor-Cal, love the cool temps for bow hunting this time of year. Leaving for a fly-fishing trip next week with both juniors. So I thought I would drop a note and let you know that Outkick is my new go-to site. The Athletic is terrible, ESPN, GO, CBS or whatever they are isn’t anything to look at either. Basically, it’s you and Barstool…that’s it!

Anyway, I know you didn’t ask, but there you go. I am in the middle of quitting chewing and my doc told me to write more as it can be therapeutic and distracting from the tobacco.

Man do I miss tobacco. Shit, I need a dip. I am also writing about the 4 Domains of Emotional Intelligence, would love to hear your thoughts on it and its application to our lives as Fathers, Sons, Husbands, and Men.

Sorry for the roller coaster ride of my email, but it's never boring!

Kinsey:

Of course OutKick is your go-to site.

99.9% of the Internet is constantly chasing the Google algorithm because Google traffic is insane, and it will pay the bills. Yes, we're chasing a piece of that algorithm pie ("Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter" hits quite often, if you couldn't tell), but we're also on a mission to connect with the individual reader. That's why Screencaps, Nightcaps, Thursday Night Mowing League, Womansplaining, Gripe Report, Touch ‘Em All, NCAA Mailbag and NFL Mailbag exist. Every single one of those columns ENCOURAGES readers to connect, ask questions, provide content and have a role in the content. Remember, sites that talk down to the readers will eventually fail. I've worked on the Internet for 17 years. Do you have any idea how many sports networks I've seen fail over that period because they were run by asshole journalism grads who LOVED to talk down to readers and act like the coolest people in the room? We're talking about hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on sports networks that failed. The nerds that ran those sites caused them to fail. Name a mainstream site that allows emailers to dictate the content. Good luck. I'll gladly let you guys show me the world around you. It's proven to be a smart business model. I'm going to stick with it.

- Dan from AZ wants to talk about Screencaps' reach:

Just wanted to compliment the reach of Screencaps. Some might say this is just a coincidence, but I didn’t ask for their opinion. Here I am reading this morning’s edition of SC as I do every morning, and I see Mike N from Naperville send in a pic of his son’s Friday night football game.

Immediately I recognized it as my former high school! As you can tell from my sign off below I’ve since escaped to AZ, but I grew up in IL and graduated from this same school in 2009.

To Mike N, go Redhawks!

Well, well, well…what do we have here?

A battery box? You know who already owns one of those? Thousands of Screencaps readers who jumped all over the $9.99 Battery Daddy.

GTFO of here, Today Show, with your, "Oh, what a great idea" garbage. The Daddy is the granddaddy of this industry. Back off. #notsponsored

This is a war worth fighting

I like to know I'm on the right side of history in this fight. Meanwhile, the Stanley-succin' travel ball moms on the Today Show are cheering on the destruction of summer because their employer makes a bunch of money by promoting "Holiday" shopping in mid-September.

Not a single one of them has a backbone. Two months from now they'll be bitching to Al Roker about how freezing cold it is and how their car service isn't heated up when it arrives at their high-rise for the morning pickup.

No mercy. We MUST FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against seasonal creep.

- Neil in Cleveland reports:

Hey Joe, beer guy Neil checking from greater Cleveland. In a Target today and spotted an entire aisle of Xmas decorations across from the Halloween section. One stop shopping I guess? It’s not even October

Respecting summer in New Hampshire

- SD from New Hampshire explains how he's kept the flame lit while the seasonal creep marketing people have tried to suck summer out of his soul:

Back at ya "Bama fan" thanks for the shoutout. Cheese curds are delicious and your spin on the starting recipe sounds just right. Speaking of brats, stick with me...

I'm no social media guy, but I do respect summer. Last week me and some of my fellas went to see Karina Rykman in concert and she was talking on about it being fall and in between the talking, I mentioned "still summer" to my boys and she picked it up and respected summer to the crowd. Karina respects summer and puts on a hell of a show #notsponsored.

So (no one cares) but I am married with two young kids and 51 yo. Every year me and my fellas do two brewery bike rides per year to celebrate Fathers Day - welcome summer - and last Saturday of Summer/First of Fall to bring summer to an end. We live in a small city and have had as many as 40 guys joining the ride. Some are my regular guys and some are kids' from the school's parents and some are friends of friends.

I never did know, until Screencaps showed me, but I've always respected summer. Even though the kids are back at school, the boat is still in the water waiting for that 82 degree day (today, but I was working and Mrs. SD was out with a couple of her girls). Its been close to 10 years that we've been doing these two rides per year. Each year we get a little more frisky and push the party further and further. This year, I'll be parking my ride near the local park on the riverside and grilling off some brats (holler Bama fan) on the park grills in the middle of our ride. The boys that don't read Screencaps will be surprised. So far we have 20 confirmed and there are always last minute joiners. Trying to get the balance right between having not enough brats and too many brats as we get back on our bikes, a little buzzed and head off into the night.

Generally we don't ride far (much less than 10 miles), nobody is wearing spandex and half are smart enough to wear helmets. We make a few stops at breweries and friendly places. In some years we've collected some $ and donated to cancer care in name of one of my former friends.

If people are interested, let me know if you have a summer wrap up routine. Mine is biking and drinking with friends. Folks in New England aren't super into college football for some reason and I went to a small school (with a good football team), but I'm not a CFB guy. Respect though.

Also I ran across a guy at the Grocery store the other day wearing a shirt that said Bikes and Beers 10 Year Tour. I didnt know him but I walked up to this guy a few years older than me and invited him to join us. Needless to say, Mike from Colorado will be joining us to respect summer on Saturday.

Are HOCO Insta moms the same as Travel Ball Dads?

- Gerard asks an important question:

Are HOCO (I hate this HOCO acronym by the way…) Instagram Moms the same as Travel Ball Dads? Have these parents not grown up and realized that they are the parent and not the child? Homecoming and youth sports are for the children not the parents.

Let your kids live their own lives and find their own way. It’s not about you anymore.

My son paid his date’s best friend 10 bucks to make the "ask" poster this year. I told him it was the best $10 he will ever spend. Thankfully, he is a senior and we don’t have to deal with this nonsense anymore. Also, when did Homecoming become a formal?

Kinsey:

Yes. They're both chasing dopamine. I'll sit here watching the Today Show or that absolutely horrible CBS Morning Show and they'll talk about how much pressure teenagers are under these days and then they'll follow that segment with some viral video of a Homecoming proposal that the boy was FORCED into. Hmm, I wonder why teenagers are a mess. You have to do this. You have to do that. You have to go to this college or I (mom and dad) will be absolute failures. I'm convinced parents are absolutely horrible and they're making things way worse than they need to be. Throw in moms watching TikTok for eight hours a day and you have a problem. I watched a father over the weekend stand there as his wife struggled to put her lawn chair back into the bag as the son walked up to them after a soccer game. Dad never lifted a finger to help his wife right in front of his son. Guys, I get that she might be the biggest pain in the ass, and you'd love to divorce her, but you might want to be less of an asshole for the sake of your son. Forced homecoming proposals MUST BE STOPPED.

Chiefs fan thanks me

- Greg in Florida writes:

As a life long Chiefs Fan, ( born in KC in 1961 – 2 years before the Dallas Texans moved to KC and became the Chiefs ), I wanted to thank you for not blaming the PI call for the loss. I can’t say the same about many other Bengal fans.

Truth is, the Chiefs had 3 turnovers to Cincy’s 1 turnover so Burrow had 2 more possessions than Mahomes. Also the Cincy kicker, who has made all of his career field goals against KC, missed an extra point.

Kinsey:

I'm one of the fairest and most balanced guys you're going to come across in the Pop Culture/Sports world, Greg.

Aggies talking to each other through Screencaps

- Tim in Texas City, TX has an email for Aggie Bob:

Aggie Bob C. (I feel like "Aggie Bob" has a great ring to it),

First of all, Gig 'Em! (c/o '07)

Secondly...

"It was costing me $40 a week for a dozen pouches. I pulled $40 a week from my checking account and put it in my Vegas/travel fund."

I was a daily drinker for about a decade and not only was it making me fat, it was shredding my bank account (and my liver). When I quit (the daily part, I still throw a few back before I walk into Kyle Field on Fall Saturdays), every day, about the time I would normally run to the corner store to buy my beer, I would transfer $20-$25 into my savings account instead. Buddy let me tell ya...it added up FAST.

I highly recommend this game plan for anyone trying to quit anything that costs them any amount of money. It (at least for me) really helped those cravings evaporate much quicker. Like you said, I like the $$$ more than I like the beer.

Vols fan responds to Aggie Bob's email

- Ridge Runner writes:

Yo, Joe, tell Steve B. that fly trap is gonna get funky as hell before long. At least in the South it will, maybe Colorado has "special" air to prevent funkage.

And, yes, I've had enough Kelce to last a lifetime, especially that linebacker Mama Kelce. Whew!

While I'm at it, massive props to Bob C.'s 'cue rig, he's got it going on, very impressive. I have a few smokers, not mobile, including a Bandera vertical smoker where you stack your meats (from the toop, sausages, chicken, pork butt, brisket) and put a pot of beans at the bottom to take in all the goodness over a long smoke, and a pit barrel smoker you can set your watch by, along with a large Blackstone griddle and a Weber kettle grill (The King) than can handle most anything. Ya'll ought to take a great big whole bologna, take a piece of PVC pipe and core out the middle, fill it with your favorite sauce, wrap it in aluminum foil, and throw it on the last hour or so.

I quit a 30-year, two pack-a-day Marlboro Red Cowboy Killers habit while in the hospital for triple bypass, haven't touched 'em in four years except a nice cigar on the tractor. I have gone with Camel Snus (Mellow), no spitting and hits the nicotine fix. Oh, and Zyns are like Viagra.

You're doing a helluva job, Joe. I laugh like hell when you're on with Dakich, your obvious delight at what you do is infectious. You're a man with a purpose, you'll have continued success.

Finally, GO M'FIN' VOLS, F OKLAHOMA!!!

###########################

And with that, I gotta go. The 9 a.m. ET buzzer just went off on my phone. That's my final alert that I need to wrap up the column and move on to the rest of the pop culture world.

Let's go get after it. It's a random Wednesday. Make use of it.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :