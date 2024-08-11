Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Does Business Casual, Jen Selter Respects Summer & Steve Smith Did NOT Get KO'd

Steve Smith Sr. did NOT get knocked out

A video went viral on X last night that claimed to show former Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith Sr. getting knocked out at UFC 302.

The video was reposted by an account claiming to be an insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com, which is quite obviously a parody account.

Here's the repost:

Now, besides the fact that even if Smith was ever knocked out, it wouldn't go down like this, UFC 302 took place back in June.

There was a UFC event that took place on Saturday night, but that's not footage from that event either.

All you have to do is click through to th original video which was posted by a boxing reporter, and you find out where it took place.

The caption on the original reads, "Fan gets knocked out COLD just now here at the Mandalay Bay ahead of Bohachuk vs Ortiz. They setting the tone for what’s in the main event."

Now for anyone who isn't familiar with Steve Smith Sr., let me say that it's not impossible for the man to be knocked out in a fight. But the more likely scenario is that he would be dishing out the KO.

Smith caught wind of the viral video and confirmed, as only he can, that it wasn't him being knocked out. He was working at the time.

The parody account hasn't taken down the fake claims, but it did issue a phony apology which would be along the lines of the kind of apology an actual reporter would give.

I didn't watch any of the fights on the Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Serhii Bohachuk fight card last night, but the main event went to the judge's scorecards, where Ortiz became the WBC interim super welterweight champ.

Again, I didn't watch the fight, but a 12-round decision doesn't sound quite as exciting as this knockout in the stands or dragging Steve Smith Sr. into the entertainment does.

That could just be me. Also, I didn't watch any of the UFC Fight Night action. The NFL preseason is here, and I'm gearing up for balls to the wall football action that runs until early 2025.

It's no hobby horsing, but it'll do at the state fair

Now that we've established that Steve Smith Sr. did not in fact get knocked out last night, and if he did, there's no way it would play out like that fan fight did, let's head to the state fair.

More precisely, the Wisconsin State Fair and an event involving an obstacle course and rabbits. According to the sign on the wall in the background, this is rabbit hopping agility.

I know exactly what you're thinking and I agree. It's no hobby horsing. But not many things are. It is, however, another perfect example of people completely wasting their time.

He might have had one too many

Who among us hasn't been here before?

More Mojito Lime Chicken 🍗

- Tony writes:

Hey SeanJo

Still playing around with the Mojito Lime marinade, this time with chicken tenderloins. I thought a dash of fresh lime juice while they are cooking might make them pop a little more. I'll let you know how it turns out this time.

Update:

Good morning Sean

They turned out awesome. I hit them with a little lime juice while they were cooking – a little on each side – and that gave it that little kick of acid that you're looking for and heightened the tase of the marinade.

It was just my wife, daughter (22 and recent VA Tech Grad), and me and there was a lot less left over that I would have anticipated. My wife said she had thought about taking some into the office with her but said they were too good and she didn't want our daughter to get mad at her.

She works on Quantico, where I got my start back in 1995 (when I first moved here; we met a few years later). Sometimes I'll cook extra and send in some leftovers with her to share with the Marines in her office. I've been feeding them off and on for a decade or so.

SeanJo

These look awesome Tony. I'm glad you were able to figure out the marinade. They look incredible. Hopefully those Marines get a taste the next time you throw them on.

Hanging on my deck yesterday

- Jim M writes:

And this guy shows up! Medium sized Barred Owl.

Deer last week, owl this week, we'll see next week who shows up!

SeanJo

Take it as a sign that you're doing something right. Nature is rewarding you for it. Unless a giant hungry bear with little fear of people shows up next time.

That could be a sign of another kind. Until then, I'd say you're doing something right. Enjoy it.

Olympics

- John from SD sends:

Welcome back to another Sunday. I meant to hit you up last week after watching UFC on Saturday afternoon, the fights from UAE. Since you are the best at coverage of UFC at Outkick, I figured you’re the best to bounce this question off of: Should Dana White (UFC) followed suit with the Olympics, F1, and other sports and banned the Russian (flag) athletes from representing their country? They should still be able to compete, just not under their flag, like at the Olympics.

Time to clean the base of the grill!

As always, appreciate your Sunday editions.

SeanJo

Hey John, thanks for sending in more grill content. As someone who loves meat off the grill, it never gets old, and I love seeing what everyone has cooking.

As far as the banning of the Russian flags goes, I don't know. I kind of like that Dana White doesn't ban them. The athletes aren't the ones calling the shots for their country.

If the fighters want to carry the flag of their country, then I say let them. It doesn’t mean the fighter endorses everything their country is doing.

Maybe I'm way off base. I'd love to hear what banning the flags actually accomplishes. Send in your thoughts on the topic if you want to weigh in on it.

----------

That's all for this Sunday. There are a couple of NFL preseason games on the schedule today to wrap up the first week of the preseason.

Other than that, enjoy what's left of the weekend. Keep sending in anything and everything to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

