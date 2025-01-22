Trailer For New Horror Movie Has Internet Talking, Will Shock Viewers: WATCH

The trailer for "Hell of a Summer" is a ton of fun.

The horror film starring "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard is described as, "Hell of a Summer follows 24-year-old camp counselor Jason Hochberg (Fred Hechinger), who arrives at Camp Pineway thinking his biggest problem is that he feels out of touch with his teenage co-workers. What he doesn't know is that a masked killer is lurking on the campgrounds, brutally picking counselors off one by one."

Does that sound interesting? It certainly should. Not only does the plot sound like a fun horror film, but the trailer plays heavy on nostalgia vibes.

Give the trailer a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are few things cooler than a horror movie that takes place in a summer camp. It instantly kicks off the nostalgic vibes because many people spent time at summer camp.

I went for several years growing up. It's a place where memories are created and there's almost always a heavily wooded area nearby or the cabins are in the woods.

Heavy woods plus a lake provide the perfect setting for a horror movie. That's what made "Friday the 13th" and "Fear Street: 1978" so great.

There's something about a slasher unfolding under the cover of darkness with people running from cabin to cabin that just adds an extra punch to the film. Plus, that summer camp vibe is just insanely fun. If you know, you know and I'll leave it at that.

"Hell of a Summer" premieres April 18th. I'll definitely eventually be giving it a shot. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.