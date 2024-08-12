Heather Graham Shows Respect For Summer From Italy, White Sox Fan Fight & White NFL Cornerbacks Are BACK!

I've finally completed a golf trifecta that I never thought was attainable

Sunday, the pupil finally beat the teacher. I finally climbed that mountaintop and slayed the dragon, my buddy Diesel, on the golf course in a dramatic 18-hole match. It was the first time I've beaten Diesel on a golf course.

That now completes the trifecta of beating Canoe Kirk, Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green and Diesel.

The latter two are far superior to me in golf. I regularly beat up on Canoe Kirk.

I went 42-47 for another round in the 80s, something else I never thought I'd accomplish playing full integrity golf, play it as it lies, no breakfast ball, no aww, hit it agains, no mulligans, putt everything, no kicking it out from behind a tree.

Diesel went 43-47. Was it one of his worst rounds in years? Yes, but a win is a win, and I'm going to take this one and cherish it.

Observations from the course:

If you're spitting sunflower shells on greens, you are a scumbag. STOP. What's one of the biggest complaints out of golfers? These green SUCK. You know what sucks worse? Sunflower seed shells in your line on a nice green.

Diesel made a good point: The sunflower seed companies should add a public service announcement on the packages: STOP SPITTING OUR SHELLS ON GOLF COURSE GREENS!

It's hard to believe courses can't find drink cart girls to work weekends in August, especially when so many people looking for work poured over the southern border. At least give me a Venezuelan drink cart girl.

To be completely transparent, I didn't have a single alcoholic drink while beating Diesel. I'm starting to think booze adds at least five strokes to my score.

We let a high school/college kid play through who told us he'd been playing golf for 2 ½ months. SMH. He hit the ball like he'd been playing for a decade. It about made me sick to think of all the golf advice these kids can get thanks to YouTube and TikTok.

Diesel thinks I may have found the perfect ball for my swing speed. I was hitting a TaylorMade Distance+ ball further than normal. He started talking about core compression, revolutions, dimple this and dimple that while totally losing me. All I know is that those golf balls were flying further than normal. I might've just become a permanent TaylorMade customer.

Who'll be in town for the National Tractor Pulls this week in Bowling Green, OH?

Thanks to Screencaps reader Jon D. who has some PULLLLLL within the tractor PULLLLLLL world, I'll have my group there again this year for some FULLLLLLLLLLLL PULLLLLLLLLLLLLL action.

Last year, we walked into the VIP skybox and those people took one look at us and thought we'd been dropped off by an alien spaceship. We eventually made friends with the other VIPs and learned the intricacies of the pulling world.

If you're into people watching, it doesn't get much better than this event:

I can't believe how many of you want to know about the Airbnb in the Black Hills where Aaron in Wisconsin stayed

Yes, I will forward your emails to Aaron. The host is going to wonder why there's a massive rush of reservations on this place. All it took was Aaron acting as an influencer and now people want to see the Black Hills.

Final news and notes from the Olympics

I know you guys were boycotting the Olympics and didn't watch. I ended up watching more Olympics coverage than at any other time in my life thanks to YouTubeTV, which makes watching football, basketball and the Olympics too easy.

That said, I'll forget about the Olympics in two weeks when football reenters my life.

- Justin in Sherwood Park, AB (suburb of Edmonton) writes:

Was watching some canoeing this afternoon (Canadian girl beat US girl by .01 for gold), & was struck by easily the most beautiful girl in a canoe that I've ever seen: Nevin Harrison. I think she deserves to grace the pages of Screencaps.

A member of the Screencaps Ragnar Relay team did some work this weekend

- Gen X Warren in Florida shares:

Quick update, finished an international triathlon on Saturday. It’s a half mile swim, 20 mile bike ride, and a 6.2 mile run. Weather was perfect, ocean was calm, little breeze, and a bit warm here in South Florida, but overall couldn’t ask for a better day. I still don’t think Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green has to worry about me lol. Maybe on the run.



One more triathlon in a couple weeks before I dive back in to Ragnar training. After that, another half iron triathlon early next year.

Kinsey:

This is good news for the Ragnar team, especially when Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green isn't taking his training seriously. We might need Warren and a few others to pick up the slack from these Millennials who are trying to sabotage our Ragnar Relay team. Smh!

Would I make the trip to Bristol for the Braves-Reds game to meet the Johnson City Gang?

- Galen in Johnson City, TN writes:

Hardened veteran of Tennessee football games in Neyland Stadium, Bristol NASCAR races, and the Battle At Bristol between my Vols and the VA Tech Hokies (which we won 45-24).

I am used to gatherings of 100K+, but it is a little overwhelming if you are not accustomed to it.

Spent my teaching/coaching career in ATL and had season tix during the Maddox, Glavine, and Smotz years and I will attend the game as I am a diehard Braves fan since they moved to ATL in 1966. Before that, our region was closest to Cincy and the Reds still have a large contingent of fans here. MLB got it right in selecting these two teams for this game. They could not have picked two better teams for this region to appear in the Speedway Classic 2025!

We shall see how the seating, sight lines, and distance from the actual field play out in ticket prices. I would find it VERY difficult for MLB to overprice the majority of seats as they will be so far from the field.

But, in this economy and the greed of pro sports, I don’t put anything past them!

Speaking of…Speedway Classic jerseys and merch sales…coming your way in 2025! Joe, sounds to me like a road trip for you to come meet your JCTN boys!

Kinsey:

I'm not saying no. There are a couple of things working in my favor for that Bristol Motor Speedway Reds game:

The date shouldn't interfere with my family vacation

It's not that long of a drive

My Reds are playing in the game

The Johnson City Gang would be in the area so I'd have connections

It's a novelty game

I'm not saying no, Galen.

Slapping some meat on the grill for the boys

- Scott writes:

Joe, I had some buddies from work over for Happy Hour on Thursday. Did a couple of racks on the Big Green Egg. A good cook

Pizza Hut stories

- Scott in Florida emails:

Here is an old Pizza Hut in Jacksonville, Fl and it comes with a story.

I grew up 10 minutes away from this Pizza Hut and use to go there to eat all the time. I went one time with my cousins. We were sitting at the table waiting for our pizza and like kids have a tendency to do, at least back then, we were messing with the tops to the red pepper and parmesan cheese containers. We finished our pizza and left.

About an hour later my dad comes home and he is pissed. He went to eat at the Pizza Hut and happen to sit at the same table we were just at. He went to put some red pepper on his pizza and the entire top fell off and he had red pepper all over his pizza.

Well, I guess we forgot to put the top of the red pepper back on properly. He called the waitress over and described me and my cousins to the waitress and asked if we were just sitting at the table.

She said we were. Needless to say he made us pay for his pizza and reamed us a new one.

Keep up the good work Joe

That's it for this Monday morning. I still have emails on fantasy football name suggestions to post. Hang tight on that content.

The sun is out. We're still in the middle of a drought, but the temps have cooled. No complaining here. The grass will eventually come back.

Let's go have a great day.

