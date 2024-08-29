Heather Graham's Estrangement From Her FBI Dad & Mom Has Me Asking Questions

There are rather bizarre profiles of celebrities and then there's the profile of Heather Graham in the Wall Street real estate section that's out this week.

In the piece, "Actress Heather Graham on Leaving Home and Her Proudest Movie Role," the 54-year-old star of "Boogie Nights," "Austin Powers" The Spy Who Shagged Me," and nine episodes of "Scrubs" details her life journey and notes that she hasn't talked to her parents, James and Joan, in 30 years.

Wait, what?

Why?

Graham doesn't fully explain her reasoning, but she does point to her early childhood when her father would rail against Hollywood.

"My father, James, was an F.B.I. agent. He regularly told me that the entertainment industry was evil and that Hollywood would claim my soul if I became an actress and appeared in anything with sexual content," Heather told the WSJ.

"My mother, Joan, was an elementary school teacher. She became a homemaker after my younger sister, Aimee, and I were born and wrote children’s books. But my parents were part of a generation that didn’t believe in therapy or discussing personal things, so I never felt I could talk to them."

Later in the profile, after explaining how she was an excellent student who dropped out of UCLA because she was making so much money acting, Graham dropped this nugget.

"Today, I live in Los Angeles in a house I bought last year. I also have a loft in New York. In L.A., my home has views of the Pacific. I love the ocean. I also like sitting out back when writing or preparing for a movie. Nature is inspiring," Heather added.

"I stopped talking to my parents when I was 25, and I’m estranged from them now. My friends are proud of me, and I’m proud of myself. I have really good friends."

That's it. That's how the profile ends.

Hold up. That's the end? You're going to give us a short glimpse into your life story, note that your dad is/was an FBI agent and tell us how you stopped talking to mom and dad at 25 and that's it?

What are we missing here, Heather?

A quick check of Facebook shows that Heather's mom is very active and doesn't come off as some kook with militant views. Joan writes poetry; she posts kind Mother's Day messages; she posts updates where she's traveling with Heather's sister Aimee.

In another update from Joan, she tells her friends about how Jim Graham, Heather's dad, sang at a Christmas concert. There are also Thanksgiving photos where the Graham family, minus Heather, are gathered for a beautiful meal.

Joan brags, quite often, about her other daughter, Aimee, and Hollywood projects she's working on.

Mrs. Graham isn't on Facebook railing about politics, sharing Trump memes, screaming about illegal border crossings, etc.

What the hell is going on with Heather Graham and her parents? Remember when Heather was #MeToo?

Hey, Heather, how about you fill in the blanks here a little bit. Are you mad at your father for warning you that Hollywood is evil? Was he wrong?

If that's the sticking point, it's a bizarre stance considering in 2018 Heather was in the middle of the #MeToo movement.

"I felt really lucky I didn't get raped. I'm looking at the list of all these harasser predators -- I'm so lucky. I knew a lot of them, it's really sad," Graham said at the time while telling a story of Harvey Weinstein implying she'd had to have sex with him to get a role.

It turned out Heather's father was just trying to be a good dad telling her of what she'd experience in Hollywood.

"In the early 2000s Harvey Weinstein called me into his office," Heather told Variety in 2017. "There was a pile of scripts sitting on his desk. ‘I want to put you in one of my movies,’ he said and offered to let me choose which one I liked best.

"Later in the conversation, he mentioned that he had an agreement with his wife. He could sleep with whomever he wanted when he was out of town. I walked out of the meeting feeling uneasy. There was no explicit mention that to star in one of those films I had to sleep with him, but the subtext was there."

That seems rather evil.

Heather might want to update all of us on if her father was right all those years ago. She's not telling us something.