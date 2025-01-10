Bonkers Preview Released For Wild Valentine's Day Slasher Horror Movie, Is Pure Terror: WATCH

The trailer for "Heart Eyes" is must-watch internet content.

The plot of the upcoming Valentine's Day-themed horror movie is described as, "For the past several years, the "Heart Eyes Killer" has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe…"

Pretty straightforward. Pretty simple, and the trailer is absolutely wild. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

New "Heart Eyes" trailer released.

What do we all think of the trailer? I think it looks absolutely bonkers, but that's not a bad thing. It's clear this horror movie isn't going to take itself too seriously.

As I often say, horror almost always has to be very serious or very dark. Few films can work the middle with success, and it's clear "Heart Eyes" is going down the road of not taking itself too seriously.

People also seem to love the whacked-out preview. Below are some of the reactions on YouTube:

A movie to make single people happy and feel included while couples feel scared and targeted

Why wouldn't they release this on Valentine's day? Seems like the perfect date movie to me

Sony: Hey we need a throwback holiday slasher movie Josh Ruben: No Problem

This looks pretty entertaining. I liked Josh Ruben’s film Werewolves Within and this one looks pretty fun as well.

that last shot clearly mimicking the famous shot from texas chainsaw massacre remake, love it

So for every holiday we getting a slasher

This is what you call a real trailer

Valentine's Day movies generally intended to be pretty stupid if we're all being honest. They're cheesy and boring. "Heart Eyes" is clearly trying to change the game up.

You can check out "Heart Eyes" in theaters starting January 7. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.