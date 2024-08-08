Hannah C. Palmer Puts Some Respect On Summer In The Tropics, OL Blasts A Big Fart & An Olympic Proposal

Did your wife, or ex-wife, get down on a knee and propose to you?

Maybe I'm way off-base with this one, but if Alice Finot, who just set a new European steeplechase record time and finished 4th, gets down on one knee to propose after the biggest moment of her athletic life, your ass is never going on a golf trip with the boys.

She owns your ass even more than she did if you get down on the knee, chief.

Maybe the French do things differently. Maybe I'm wrong here and Alice is a unicorn.

Did your wife, or ex-wife, propose to you? If so, does she own your ass more than if you would've proposed? I can keep you anonymous. I know these emails could end marriages.

‘How do you remember the exact date when you saw Aerosmith and your power steering blew out on I-75 when you were in high school?’

- Gerard W. asks:

How did you remember when that Aerosmith Concert was? Did you look up the date or did you save your ticket stub? For some reason I have tried to save all the ticket stubs to all the concerts and sporting events I’ve attended through the years. (It’s impossible now with electronic tickets…)

Check out the first MLB game I ever went to. Can you believe it was only $4 to get into Wrigley in 1986? I got to see Pete Rose at my first MLB game.

Kinsey:

I knew the concert was when my brother was in art school in Cincinnati He went to just one year before dropping out, which was a bad move, but that's on him I went to the Aerosmith concert archive and determined Aerosmith played just one time in Lexington on the Get a Grip tour. Somewhat interestingly, they played Toledo the night before Lexington. That would've been in a small 5,500 arena on a Friday night. Lexington was the final stop before the group went to Japan and Europe.

- Jim T. in San Diego has an Aerosmith memory:

I was in high school when Toys in the Attic came out – one of those rare albums where multiple hit singles established a band as a major act all at once. (It was only Aerosmith’s third album.) Then just a few years later, while I was in college, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford both left.

Whitford formed a band with Ted Nugent’s lead singer, Derek St. Holmes, and put out a decent AOR album. Perry started the Joe Perry Project, and put out three albums (while a reformed Aerosmith with replacements guitarists Jimmy Crespo and Rick Dufay put out only one). Perry’s new band played snarling, greasy, primal rock; the sort of music that early Aerosmith had only hinted at (and that post-reunion ballad-singing Aerosmith never even dreamed of). He didn’t have any hit singles, and each of the three albums had a different lead singer (so maybe Aerosmith’s issues weren’t all on Steven Tyler), but songs like "Let the Music Do the Talking" (which Aerosmith would turn into a hit on their reunion album), "I’ve Got the Rock ‘n’ Rolls Again", "No Substitute for Arrogance", and "Once a Rocker, Always a Rocker" were better than anything Aerosmith did without Perry and Whitford. (Heck, the Whitford / St. Holmes song "Shy Away" was better than anything Aerosmith had on Rock In a Hard Place.

I don’t think I ever saw Aerosmith live (I’d have to go did through my ticket stubs to know for sure, and I’m always surprised at how many bands I’ve forgotten I’ve seen), but I did get to see the Joe Perry Project at the tiny Belly Up Tavern in Southern California on tour in support of their third and final album. I remember Perry still had his Aerosmith-stenciled guitar amps, and that there weren’t many people at the show. I got to stand right at the edge of the stage, maybe 2 feet from Perry. The show was … okay. I think the band, or at least Perry, were dispirited to be playing half-empty small clubs.

10-15 minutes…get your ass back to work!

It feels like this one might differ between the management types and the blue-collar readers who enjoy a nice 15-20 minute work dump.

Make sure to note whether you're management or working-class when emailing your response.

As a remote working-class manager, (SeanJo officially reports to me; that's a big change that just went through; I'm now management) I need my workers to get their asses moving after 10-15 minutes cleaning out the pipes…because I know this will also include a stop at the fridge for a fill-up and maybe a quick look out the back door on a beautiful day.

If SeanJo is on the toilet for 20-30 minutes, he better have compiled an edition of Sunday Screencaps in the process.

'The Olympic committee did the right thing'

- John from SD shares:

As a whole I feel the IOC is a corrupt piece of trash organization, but they finally did something right. The USA ice skating team was finally awarded their well deserved gold medals from the 2022 Olympics (awarded in Paris) on Wednesday. All due in part to the Russian team doping scandal (again).

How long will Russian and Chinese doping scandals continue (here’s looking at you cycling)?

- Jason H. in Cincinnati knew you guys would like this one:

There is a 0.0% chance I'm walking in to see the cashier

I want someone to admit they go see the cashier. I would rather mow my lawn on a Saturday than go in to see the cashier.

Typically, I'm not going to rip on what Costco is selling, but this time I have to speak up

I saw this last night on a quick visit and couldn't believe my eyes. $90 for a BASIC Igloo like you carried around in 1992 with a couple of shitty speakers that aren't going to pump out much more sound than your iPhone.

That price is an absolute insult to those of us who lived during the Igloo era.

One of you has to work in the consumer cooler industry. What's the markup on these things? I have to believe it costs about $10 bucks to make this damn thing.

It feels like we need the economy to crash so suburbanites will stop buying stuff like this.

And with that, we're ready to roll on this Thursday morning. There are two preseason NFL games to bet on tonight if you're a degenerate. Check your local listings.

Remember: The Olympics run all the way through Sunday, so get your fill if you're not boycotting.

For the rest of you, go #RespectSummer. Go enjoy retiree golf. Go give 100% at life.

