Cavinder Twin Unleashes Fiery Rant, Calls Out Social Media Trolls: VIDEO

Trolls are something everyone on social media with any kind of following has to deal with. People love to sit behind a screen and snipe and make dumb comments.

That's why my notifications have been turned off on social media since my junior year of college. It's not worth one second of attention.

Apparently, the Miami Hurricanes basketball player has seen some stuff she doesn't like lately, and released a fiery video responding.

Hanna released a video ripping social media trolls, and while it's not clear what exactly set her off, speculation is it has to do with jokes about her boyfriend Carson Beck. The Georgia QB has been the target of memes and jokes since losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide this past weekend.

She said the following, in part:

"It just like doesn’t sit right with me. It makes me sick to my stomach that people can go out of their way to comment on anyone’s photos anonymously or literally with not even a burner account and be like, ‘No, this person’s ugly’ or commenting on people’s weight or whatever it is. I mean I get it all the time. I think it just is absolutely ridiculous how people can go out of their way and do that. And it just fires me up. So I’m trying to get on here and tell you guys if you have anything not nice to say to a person, maybe just like shut up and don’t say one word, because it affects people’s lives. We’re all human beings. We all look at comments and grow up."

You can watch her full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Like I said, turn the notifications off. I made that call before I was old enough to legally drink, and I've never looked back.

I don't see a single notification unless I choose to go look for what people are saying, which pretty much never happens because I have a life to live.

People get a lot of bravery and boldness hiding behind a screen. They say things that wouldn't ever be said in person. That's why you simply can't take it seriously. Just let it roll off your shoulders.

Hanna Cavinder and her sister Haley have made some serious money, Carson Beck will likely make a fortune in the NFL and they're all wildly successful for their ages. Don't let the haters, losers and critics get you down. It's just not worth it.

Also, there's a significant difference between someone sharing a meme or legit joke with the intent of being funny and people who just want to launch personal attacks. The latter is a loser move. The former is something that should drive people to laughter. The difference isn't hard to spot. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.