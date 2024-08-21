Guy Gets Beat Up Over Bar Music Selection, Which Surprisingly Doesn't Happen More Often

Violence is never the answer, but to some, it's the only way to get the message across, especially if someone plays the wrong music in a bar.

Let's go check in on how things are going up in Rhode Island, a small state with some big feelings about what can be played on the bar's jukebox, or I'm guessing since it's 2024, TouchTunes.

According to GoLocalProv, a man in his 40s was allegedly assaulted by three men — all in their 30s — over the victim's choice of song at a place called Deadbeats Bar, which seems like a fitting name of a place for something like this to occur.

Now, in yet another blow to the state of journalism, the article doesn't include what song it was.

In fairness, it's written like they just scooped up a police report and rewrote it for the website, but in that case, shouldn't the officer have included what song it was?

I mean, if the victim played something good like "Hey Ya" by OutKast, I'd be like, "Hey! That's completely uncalled for."

If it was something crappy like anything by Imagine Dragons or 30 Seconds To Mars, I wouldn't condone that kind of violence, but I'd understand how it happens…

The victim had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries, which police say included a cut and swelling on the side of his face.

That's a bummer, and hopefully, he's on the mend sooner than later, but I've got to say that I'm stunned that this kind of thing doesn't happen on a semi-regular basis. TouchTunes and things like that seem purpose-built to start fights. You can just keep playing "Tubthumping" by Chumbawumba until someone snaps or pay to skip the line and make them wait even to hear the one song they've been itching to play all night, the rage building inside them like a dive bar Jack Torrance.

That's how you end up with a situation on par with this scene from the classic Norm Macdonald vehicle Dirty Work featuring Chris Farley and Artie Lange.

Let's just all agree to play it cool next time we're in a bar and there's something we're not digging playing on the jukebox/TouchTunes.