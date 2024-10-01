Guy Buys 'Taylor Swift' Guitar At Auction Just So He Could Smash It With A Hammer In Viral Video

I think all of us have wanted to smash something whenever an NFL broadcast cuts to Taylor Swift a few too many times, but one guy is going viral after paying thousands at auction for a Taylor Swift-signed guitar and then immediately smashing it to pieces with a hammer.

The video was posted over the weekend and claims to show a guy who bought a "signed Taylor Swift" guitar — which looked like a cheap guitar with a graphic on it, and not one of Swift's actual guitars — for $4,000 and then immediately grabbed a hammer and started punishing the spruce top of that acoustic guitar like he was mad about spending $4,000 on a Taylor Swift guitar.

Wow, tell us how you really feel, my dude!

The only critique I'd have is that you only get so many opportunities in your life to smash a guitar. I haven't had any. If you have any it's probably only one or two, tops. So you've got to go with the Jimi Hendrix/Pete Townshend/Kurt Cobain approach. Just lean into that thing and smash it on the cement floor of whatever garage that auction was happening in.

TMZ reports that the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner — which hosted the event, and seems like it's one hell of a time — confirmed that the guitar was signed, and was donated by a third party before Swift publicly threw her support behind Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

They also confirmed that the intent was not for the guitar to be turned into splinters. I thought that this probably went without saying, but it was nice of them to clear up any confusion nonetheless.

Fortunately, while that guitar may not be getting played anytime soon, the money that was paid for it will go to a good cause. Ellis County Wild Game Dinner is a non-profit that raises money for agricultural education.