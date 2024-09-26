Grizzly Bear Goes Ballistic In Wild Animal Thunderdome Video

We have found another incredible video from the animal thunderdome.

OutKick readers know that you have to keep your head on a swivel when it comes to nature and the animal thunderdome.

You simply have no idea what might happen out in the wild. Unlike what Disney movies might have convinced you of as being true, wild animals aren't your friends.

Some will maul you in a second without hesitation. A video going viral is proof of that fact.

Wild bear video goes viral.

The popular Instagram page @touronsofnationalparks1d shared a video of a grizzly bear being introduced to a different part of Montana, and the person doing it set up a camera thinking the bear would rush to the water.

That's not what happened. Not even close. The bear attacked the camera with incredibly impressive speed and power.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Obviously, this situation didn't end in disaster, and nobody was in an unsafe position. Having said that, it's a great example of the power of a grizzly bear.

That bear came firing out of its container like a bullet out of a gun. It then attacked the first thing it saw that it didn't recognize.

It would have obliterated any human that was in the same position.

Like I said above, keep your head on a swivel when it comes to being out in nature. You never know what might be watching you. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.