Upcoming Dark Comedy Thriller With Stacked Cast Looks Very Entertaining: TRAILER

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's upcoming movie "Greedy People" looks like it might be worth watching.

The plot of the dark comedy thriller film is described as, "Residents of a small island town navigate a murder and the discovery of a million dollars, a series of increasingly bad decisions upend the once peaceful community."

Setting of a small town with presumably a lot of secrets? Check. A murder? Check. A heist? Check. A bunch of bumbling idiots tripping over their own feet? Check.

I'm definitely liking what I'm seeing so far. Give the trailer a watch, and then hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"Greedy People" trailer teases fun time.

This movie definitely looks like it's going to be a good time. It's clearly going to be a dark comedy that focuses on how greed allowed a situation that could have been otherwise contained to unravel.

It feels a bit like "No Country for Old Men," but with a lot more humor. The classic 2007 film with Josh Brolin has similar elements, but isn't funny at all. It's unbelievably dark as it focuses on what greed does to a man.

"Greedy People" appears to likely share a similar story as two moron cops stumble across a bunch of money after accidentally killing a woman.

The cast is also very solid. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lily James, Himesh Patel and Tim Blake Nelson all have starring roles. While the first three names are the most recognizable, it's Nelson who should have people excited.

Tim Blake Nelson is an incredible actor who doesn't get a fraction of the praise he deserves. "Old Henry" might have been the best movie of 2021, and I can't recommend it enough if you haven't already seen it. Hopefully, he brings the same kind of performance in "Greedy People."

You can catch "Greedy People" starting August 23rd. Let me know what you think of the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.