Great White Shark Stalks Kayakers In Terrifying Video

The animal thunderdome continues to be loaded with nightmare fuel.

One of my favorite topics to write about at OutKick is nature and all the insane things that happen with wild beasts.

Whether it's bears, bison or sharks, there's a never-ending content stream of terrifying footage. However, sharks always seem to hit a bit differently, and we have a doozy to share.

Great white shark stalks kayakers.

Footage making the rounds online shows a massive great white shark stalking some kayakers off the coast of Half Moon Bay near San Francisco.

Nothing ruins your day like a deadly creature waiting to make you its dinner. Watch the chilling footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is it time for kayakers to start carrying depth charges or hand grenades to take out menacing sharks? We shouldn't rule it out.

If I see a shark whizzing toward me and I have access to explosives that won't also sink me, then you better believe I'm using them.

I'm not turning into an animal's afternoon snack. The worst part about sharks is that there's really nowhere to go and nothing to do. With a bear or land animal, you can make a move for it. With a shark, what are you going to do? Get in the water?

We've all seen "Jaws" and know that's a death sentence.

Always be ready to fight when dealing with the animal thunderdome. You simply can never underestimate all the creatures out there. Let me know what you think of sharks and the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.