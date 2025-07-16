Granddaughter Paying A Visit To The Villages Finds Herself On Mugshawtys After Shoplifting Arrest

The comment section has ruled the granddaughter innocent based on her mugshot.

This has to be a proud moment for this family. One of their own has managed to bring two of the internet's finest together for what surely doesn’t happen all that often.

We have the magical retiree paradise in Florida known as The Villages and the viral mugshot account Mugshawtys coming together for a moment that won't be forgotten.

This wouldn’t have been possible without the shoplifting arrest of a visiting granddaughter of residents of the community. Who doesn’t love a summer adventure?

Kylie Elizabeth Blume, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, went into a Target on Sunday afternoon, according to Villages-News, and left with $142 of merchandise she didn’t pay for.

The alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras and the items taken included earrings and a necklace. She reportedly swiped them by putting them in her purse.

Blume then met back up with other members of her family in the store, who paid for their merchandise. She walked out with them without paying.

This granddaughter's visit to The Villages is going viral

She admitted to the theft during an interview with police. She was arrested on a theft charge, booked into the Lake County Jail, and released on $500 bond.

On Wednesday morning, her mugshot made an appearance on Mugshawtys.

2025 has been a wild ride. You see something new every day. Have The Villages and Mugshawtys ever come together before? Will they ever again?

Those are questions that I can’t answer, but I can say they came together and made some internet magic on a Wednesday in July.