The Most Inspirational Gracie Hunt Pregame Prayers

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is making a name for herself around the NFL for more than just being a member of one of the legendary families in league history.

The 25-year-old former Miss Kansas USA beauty queen's pregame inspirational prayers have caught the attention of fans on social media who aren't used to seeing high-level NFL personalities publicly sharing Bible verses.

"This is sure a lot better than some of the other messaging we have seen in pro sports. Keep it up!" wrote one fan after Hunt's November 29 prayer before the Chiefs played the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Before a December 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hunt shared a Bible verse from Psalm 131:1-2:

"We should find contentment in all circumstances and all things, knowing who holds our lives and who has paved our paths and goes before us in all we do—and that’s Jesus!" Hunt told her followers.

"And, also, just to walk in humility and have a humble servant leader attitude in all that we do because true humility is how we lead and love best."

Fans loved the message.

"Love the boldness because the media hates Jesus," one fan wrote.

"Love this. Out of loyalty I can’t root for the Chiefs but this makes me wish I could," wrote another.

Will Roger Goodell do the right thing and name Gracie a faith leader for the league?

Stay tuned.

Gracie Hunt shares her pregame prayers with Chiefs and NFL fans around the world