Grace Boor Soaks Up The Vitamin D As A Polar Express Takes Aim At U.S., Rocky The K9 IS BACK & A Blowup Hole

Screencaps on the Divisional Round weekend

Texans-Chiefs:

It feels like a 23-10 game with a running clock. In that case, give me the Chiefs and the UNDER. Taylor Swift opens her trap real wide for at least one TD like she's never seen a touchdown before. Snoozer.

Commanders-Lions:

This line has been bet from 5.5 all the way to 8.5. How does Vegas keep the lights on? By people betting a line all the way to two scores. The Lions love bringing pressure. Jayden Daniels can run like crazy. Alex Anzalone will be the spy. The Commanders are going to get their points. The Lions will get theirs.

34-30 Lions. Commanders cover and the OVER cashes.

Rams-Eagles:

Philly is expecting snow on Sunday. Do you know what Matthew Stafford didn't want to see this time of year? Cold and snow. This guy is one of us. He wants a warm couch and a nap. This is a bad spot.

28-21 Eagles and the OVER (feels like a backdoor OVER cover).

Ravens-Bills

The Bills are HOME DOGS. The line opened at -1 BUF and has been bet all the way to BUF +1.5. I think the better play here is the OVER 51.5. This is about as a traditional back-and-forth, it's going to take a ton of points to win game as you're going to see.

The Ravens gave up the 2nd most passing yards in the NFL this season (No. 1 rushing defense for yards allowed). If Josh Allen doesn't throw for 400 yards, the Bills deserve to lose.

31-28 Buffalo wins on last-second field goal to set up a passing the torch AFC championship game.

I can't believe my kids got me hooked on the Mr. Beast Games, but days after watching the Jerry Springer documentary on Netflix it's all starting to make sense

Trash TV works. It's still undefeated.

And the latest trash is this Mr. Beast Games series on Amazon Prime where 1,000 contestants battle it out for $5,000,000, but there are crazy mental obstacles to overcome along the way like the very first challenge where Mr. Beast lays out $1,000,000 and contestants can quit on the spot for a piece of that $1M.

The more people who quit, the less they're getting as they split the $1M. I won't ruin how much each person gets, but I'll tell you what, I'm taking easy cash and going home. You'll see what happens to people who decide to stay.

I'm not going to ruin the series for you if it's on your to-do list with your teenagers.

Let's just say there are some emotional roller coasters for these people and things get very demented to the point where it feels like the modern day Springer show, minus the strippers and weirdos making out with ponies.

We're talking greed, loyalty, friendships gone bad, pain, anger, deception and just about ever emotion you're ever going to see on TV.

Yes, Screencaps the III understands that taking a pile of cash over being turned into an emotional pretzel is the smart play if Mr. Beast ever asks him to be in one of these TV series.

Look who IS BACK & ready to rip arms and legs off of scumbags

I've never rooted for a dog to taste the blood of a scumbag criminal like I'm rooting for Rocky. He was literally just rushed to surgery a couple of days ago after being shot by some piece of garbage.

Not so fast, asshole. Rocky's not going out like that.

And guess what happened to the scumbag who shot Rocky? The U.S. Marshals Service pumped a few rounds into him and eliminated the threat.

The good guys won the day. Long live Rocky!

Marty & his wife play a game where they try to figure out which Screencaps IG models have bolt-ons

I love when the husbands AND wives can enjoy Screencaps. Teamwork. Like I've always said, this column has a little bit of something for everyone.

— Marty H. writes:

It’s not Mike T from Spain but possibly fewer of your readers have been to the mountain country of central Idaho. We live on the Big Wood (ha!) River a couple miles outside of Hailey, Idaho which is a bit south of Sun Valley which you may have heard of. The local brewery has a nice light lager called Big Woody (double ha!).

Life here is a little different. Lots of wildlife and people exercising Idaho’s constitutional carry rights. I’m attaching a very short video of my neighbor’s holiday lit spruce tree from the camera looking down my driveway at their tree. Who needs vandals? I’ve not seen this before but we do get elk in and around the house all the time.

Screencaps rocks. My wife and I have discussions about whether the featured gal’s assets are natural or enhanced. Keep ‘em coming.

Kinsey:

I would also like to thank Marty for giving the Screencaps Google Earth/Maps crew a new location to search out. These guys love to pinpoint new parts of the U.S. they've never heard of.

Screencaps reader faces an ethical dilemma at the bar

— John in Overland Park, KS reaches out:

Joe, ethical dilemma here. Dined at the new location of one of our favorite haunts. Staff that we knew was filling in and greeted us as we scored some bar seats as another couple was leaving and ate dinner at the bar since it was a long wait for a table.

Prefer eating at the bar anyway.

Bill comes and it missed a drink or two. My Catholic guilt trip mind red lines on what to do. I tip well anyway (cash is king), but I throw in extra-extra when that has happened in the past.

What's the call here? I'm an honest lad. Am I responsible for their lack of inventory control, or are they testing me? I figure I make up for it one way or another. Sleep depends on the answer.

Kinsey:

I've never worked in the bar industry, so I went to my trusted source, Google, to see what the industry standards are. It is entirely possible the staff threw one to you out of loyalty.

John, I need you to relax here. The bar seems to know that you're one of the good guys and good guys are going to go tell friends that there's a great local place they need to try. Before you know it, there's an avalanche of support from your circle of friends and everyone wins.

Do bartenders have time to test people? I don't think that's it at all. I think they threw you a bone. Enjoy the drink. Throw tips. Bring in people with positive attitudes, fun customers and have a great time at this place. It sounds like a place Screencaps readers would enjoy.

Law Enforcement Rob checks in with a report

— Rob in Little Elm emails:

I've been behind on SC, been in FL for a Corporate Security Conference and was catching up today.

So first, best Conference break snack EVER! Afternoon break on Wednesday, we found that the property we were at brought out a Jerky and Bacon Bar, accompanied by Bailey's and Ice Cream smoothies, or a pour of Buffalo Trace Bourbon if you preferred (and I did). Been to many LE/CorpSec conferences over the past nearly 4 decades, this was the best one I've experienced. Crispy straight bacon, Maple smoked Bacon, bourbon & brown sugar candied bacon....wow. More please.

Book recommendations...I'm a pretty avid reader of action/thrillers, horror and sci-fi. Here we go....

Highly recommend anything by Don Bentley. Amazing personal history, Apache attack helicopter pilot, then an FBI agent. In addition to his own series (Matt Drake books) he now is continuing the Vince Flynn Mitch Rapp books as well as the Tom Clancy Jack Ryan books. Had the opportunity to meet him at a seminar sponsored by the Feds in early 2024 and he's very funny, self deprecating and seems genuinely humble.

Kurt Schlichter - great bio, look him up. Lt. Col. Army combat vet, attorney, stand-up comedian, and conversative pundit. His 'Peoples Republic' series with the protagonist Kelly Turnbull are really page turners. His articles on Townhall.com are fantastic.

Jonathan Maberry - He writes a blend of action/thrillers with a dose of horror and even a little sci-fi mixed in. Really unique and well written. Try the Joe Ledger series, the Pine Deep Trilogy and the Monk Addison Detective series. All really good.

Joe R. Lonsdale - a really prolific writer from Central Texas, writes everything from hard-boiled detective stuff, to horror and sci-fi. Highly recommend the 'Hap and Leonard' crime series (which was made into a series a few years ago} and his short fiction, of which there are so many great ones...try 'Incident on and off a Mountain Road' or 'Tight little Stitches in a Dead Mans Back'. Really dark stuff, but really good.

Reviewing Friday Screencaps

— Mark T. in Florida tells me:

Quick check in regarding epic Screencaps stories Friday.

Boomer losing the riding mower in the divorce is an epic fail by him and / or his divorce attorney; some things you go to the mat for. That was one of them.

The Chris boxer story that was from wife 2 going from Chicago to KC to DC to Dallas to Tulsa and parts in between is an all timer.

3rd base Day better find a way not to lose Monday night. Thinks he's hit a triple not realizing no other school or NFL franchise wants him.

And finally, one of life's great mysteries is how Tate Martell was tapping Kiki Passo. That can never be explained.....

Mick Cronin is beginning to show cracks as UCLA goes through this B1G experience

— Lee D. noticed this one:

Things you see at a Benalmadena, Spain grocery store

— Mike T. says:

You know there’s lots of Brit’s around when you see this!

####################

That is it for this Saturday morning. I have a bunch of book recommendations still to go, but it just felt like there's been enough of those. It's Saturday morning. I just threw stuff at the wall to see what you guys find interesting.

Let's go have a great weekend before it goes to -30 with the wind chill here in northern Ohio. We're literally hours away from the bottom falling out. It's going to be brutal.

I have a grow op rack to go buy.

See you on Monday!

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

