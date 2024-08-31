Golf Influencer Grace Charis Has Her Game Dialed In, Carson-Wentz Plays For MSU & Chipper Hangs At The Pool

Screencaps Labor Day weekend

Guys, I need to get moving this morning. The rain has stopped. Now there's a birthday party to prepare for. There's an Ohio State tent to erect.

The patio needs to be cleaned up. The patio cooler needs loaded with drinks and ice. I need to pull off the TV cover. It's time to get this place ready for three days of football and relaxation.

I cannot wait to UNLEASH the YouTubeTV quad box on the patio while suckin' down a Labor Day Kirkland margarita while respecting summer.

Reminder: Ohio State is now on CBS in the 3:30 slot.

You're going to hear that intro music and think you're about to see Bama. It's going to be Akron-Ohio State. Brace yourselves. I know there are tens of thousands of you who hate Ohio State, but you love that CBS intro music. It's probably best if you don't have CBS on at 3:30. It's going to ruin your weekend.

Good luck to Will Howard today in Columbus. If he struggles, he's Kyle McCord 2.0. If he covers the 50-spot gambling line, he'll be a hero and Ohio State fans will feel like he's going to win a national title.

No pressure.

This is what happens when OutKick's Google Search starts to bump up again

We get new readers. New readers eventually find Screencaps and then I get emails like this.

- Drummer writes:

By happenchance, I just read your August 29th column (NASCAR's Natalie Decker & Her Mom Hop In The Pool To Respect Summer, Ohtani's Dog Can't Throw & Elk On The Run). I enjoyed it. Reading it was fun!

Kinsey:

You're damn right Screencaps is fun, Drummer. That's why this column is constantly named as America's Best Daily Column, as named by the readers. This is what happens when you take everything you used to love about newspapers, minus the murders, and you bring that strategy to the Internet.

Pass the word. Your friends will be hooked FAST.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Readers react to ESPN's cop-hating Mark Jones calling Colorado games

- Israel in California says:

I noticed what you started with. I re-subscribed to YouTube TV. I took a hiatus after the Super Bowl. I’m back on with the start of football season. First up, Colorado and NDSU.



I couldn’t help but notice Mark Jones. It was too much. His fandom for Sanders. Nothing wrong with being a fan. I’m a fan of Sanders the player. But I don’t think I have ever heard a play by play fawn over player/coach they are calling game for.



It was too much.

- Matthew F. chimes in:

Those two were too busy slurping on Deion to even mention that he could have run out the clock if not for throwing an incomplete pass. Literally could have just taken a knee and the game was over. Instead NDSU completes a pass to the four yard line on the last play of the game and Colorado escapes. Would have been nice if the announcers of the game actually mentioned this.

- Lee D. in Tampa writes:

I'm going to give Mark Jones a pass on Thursday night Colorado game for slurping Deion. Kinda think it was an edict from high up on the food chain at the four-letter. Or at least, certainly encouraged by a producer.

Not sure if you saw the highlights package on Scott Van Pelt's show immediately after the game. Every friggin' highlight was Colorado. You mean to tell me in a one-score game they couldn't find *one* highlight by North Dakota State? Not even that sweet touchdown run by their QB?

Thought I was watching some postgame video package from Colorado's On3 fan site.

Say you are in the tank for Deion without saying you are in the tank for Deion.



How should this Screencaps reader handle tipping his general contractor?

- Matt W. finds himself in an interesting situation:

I got one for you…

Big house project. GC is awesome. Great work. Keeping me appraised of ongoing budget, not wanting to go over, but if extra expenditures happen - gets my approval before digging into the discretionary fund…

Job is finishing up and in a side bar, off handed comment mentions how he’s cut his hourly rate, his percentage off the top, and that "hopefully you remember that when I get the final bill" and "you’ll take care of me". I responded with a smile and nod.

A few things…

-I didn’t ask him to do that

-he gives me budget updates - on track, using some discretionary funds, etc

-with those conversations and budgetary numbers - allows me to make budgetary decisions where I obviously won’t "bite off more than I can chew"

Thoughts from the crowd???? Tip this guy post project?! My decisions are based solely on what he’s telling me. I didn’t ask for a discount. He likes us and we like him and his guys….

Curious what folks think.

Good luck to everyone who went Up North® this weekend who'll be coming home on Monday

I-75 and U.S. 23 South should be a good time Monday afternoon. Woof. You might as well call off sick Tuesday and make the trip a day later.

This is what traffic looked like on Friday heading towards northern Michigan. Those cabin weekends are running out fast. Soon it will be hunters with deer on hoods, snowmobiles and golfers getting in some final rounds before the snow starts flying.

Basset Hounds with human names

- Jeff M. in Texas shares:

She is a mix but does have a person's name. Daisy Duke. The first basset I had as a kid my Dad named Killer.

Wait until Screencaps Sheriff John in Houston watches this one

- Ross sent in this one He knows what will trigger ‘Sheriff’ John.

I'll have to go back into my photo archives, but I think Costco used to bring out its Christmas trees in mid-August

It feels like they might be showing a little restraint these days.

- Sean C. spotted this mess in Granger, IN:

Let's go have a big weekend. I have a bunch of stuff to do around this house before kids show up.

I'll be back Monday morning.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

