German Warship Goes Rogue, Blasts Darth Vader's theme While Traversing Seine

The Germans spent the first half of the 20th century as supervillains, and it seems like old habits die hard, because a German warship just cruised down the Seine river blasting Darth Vader's theme song.

Yes, I know it's called "The Imperial March."

The warship Braunschweig was on its way down the Thames in London when a bystander snagged some video of the ship blasting the iconic piece of music.

I mean… they did invent the term "Stormtroopers."

Now, I don't think the Germany of today is up to any of the funny business that the Deutschland of yesteryear was known for, but if they were, blasting "The Imperial March" is a bit of what they call, "a tell."

It's like when a Bond villain explains his evil scheme in great detail.

But if you were concerned that the Germans might be cooking up a Death Star, fear not. The German Navy says that the ship's commander controls the aux cord and can get DJing privileges.

"The commander can choose the music freely," a Navy statement said, per the Associated Press. "The choice of music has no deeper message."

Alright, whew

*Wipes bead of sweat from brow.

The ship's commander is a big Star Wars guy (duh) and according to the German embassy in London he is "an admirer of the legendary musical scores of John Williams He chooses a different Williams tune whenever his ship is visiting a foreign harbor."

If that's the case, he has to bust out the Jaws theme regularly, right? That's a no-brainer.

But the ship doesn't keep its music selection limited to the works of John Williams. The ship reportedly arrived in London for its routine supply stop by blasting the Clash's "London Calling."

That's cool of them to say hello to a foreign city that way, but I'd like German ships to announce their presence with their native music.

Something by Rammstein or Kraftwerk. Hell, give me "99 Luftballons."