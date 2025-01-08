Politician Forced To Withdraw From Upcoming Election After Leaving Dirty Comments On OnlyFans Models' Posts

Let's head out to Germany, where earlier this week a politician was forced to withdraw his candidacy for the upcoming federal elections after he was caught leaving insane comments on OnlyFans models' Twitter posts.

75-year-old Bernd Vogel, a former teacher, according to the Latin Times, who was up until the screenshots of his dirty comments surfaced, running for a seat with the Bündnis Deutschland party in the German parliament.

Vogel has since deleted the comments, which live on forever thanks to the screenshots that were taken of them. Someone should probably have explained to him that everyone could see the comments he was leaving before he joined the social media platform.

But where's the fun in that? Now we have him jumping into a big boobs thread and leaving a complimentary comment on a content creator's picture. Vogel wrote, "Nice boobs" in one of his more tame responses.

On another post, which asked the very important question, "Does it matter if a girl has a smaller than average rack?," he responded, "No - i like smaler t*ts - i dont like mega breasts."

German politician caught leaving dirty comments on OnlyFans models' pictures apologizes

Now comes the apology for making his boob preferences as well as other thoughts known in the now deleted comments. But first, his party's response to the scandal.

The Bündnis Deutschland party posted on Twitter, "We clearly distance ourselves from any sexist behavior. Respect and tolerance are non-negotiable for us. Unfortunately, we can only act after the fact."

Who could have possibly seen that coming? Vogel didn’t give them much choice. It was either distancing themselves or going all in with a guy who, while preparing for an election, fired off his unfiltered comments for all to see.

Vogel, despite his mistakes, isn’t a monster. He responded to the party's post with an apology for his behavior. He wrote, "I apologize for the stupid posts. I am withdrawing my candidacy from the state list and will not be running as a direct candidate in any constituency. Sorry!"

Some politicians just can’t help themselves. This guy is apparently one of them.