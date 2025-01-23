'Oceans 14' Movie Is Coming, And So Are George Clooney And Brad Pitt

"John Wick" and "Deadpool 2" filmmaker David Leitch is heading to the casino.

The storied director is reportedly finalizing talks to direct Oceans 14, the witty, thief-filled film franchise that has previously been a massive success at the box office - grossing nearly $1.5 billion from the series' previous four films.

George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck and Matt Damon are expected to make their return to the franchise for the first time since 2007. Pitt has worked with Leitch in the past, as the director was actually his stunt double in Bullet Train.

OCEAN'S ELEVEN DEBUTED IN 2001

According to The InSneider and also confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Leitch will be partnering with George Clooney's Smokehouse Productions to bring the next installment of the hit movie franchise to Warner Bros. Discovery. It's unclear if it will be available via streaming only or also in theaters.

Leitch would be replacing previous Ocean's director Steven Soderbergh, who directed the franchise's first three films: Ocean's Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen.

Now I know that George Clooney can be quite annoying these days. Let's not forget his election debacle in which he originally supported Joe Biden for months before suddenly changing his mind and hinting that the former President wasn't mentally fit enough to be the Commander in Chief. How'd Kamala work out for you by the way, George?

But putting politics and optics aside, if we're talking about actual movies and films - I am a huge Ocean's fan. Ocean's Eleven and Thirteen in particular are two films that are the perfect "if you see it while scrolling through the channels" on a weekend type movie, you have to stop and watch it. Same with National Treasure or Step Brothers. And to me, that's the sign of a good film or franchise.

Heck, I even wrote about it last year!

And although Hollywood has absolutely been the worst when it comes to rehashing old ideas and franchises that absolutely do not need sequels, the Ocean's record so far has held up - unlike so many others.

As of now, social media and movie critics are applauding the film's return - we'll see if that continues as more details become available.

