Gen X And Gen Z Are Beefing Over Who Can Buy Oasis Tickets

Everyone's favorite band of surly British brothers who famously hate each other's guts, Oasis, is reuniting for a run of shows around the UK and Ireland (and more importantly, the money that comes from those shows).

Still, some fans who were ride-or-die during the Britpop explosion of the 1990s are not happy about the idea of a bunch of Gen Zers scooping up tickets before they can.

According to Daily Mail. there is growing inter-generational beef between Gen Xers and Gen Zers because the Gen X fans who were there when the Gallagher brothers were at their peak want to relive their glory days without a bunch of people in their early 20s ruining the show.

You want the rule to be that you can't buy tickets to see a band or artist unless you were alive to see them in their prime?

Damn. I've got a ticket to see Iron Maiden in November. Guess I'd better sell that to a Gen Xer who has paid their dues and was wearing a battle jacket to Winger concerts back in what historians refer to as "The Day."

Gen Z had something to say about this:

We all know that Gen Zers can be more annoying than a guy strumming an out-of-tune acoustic rendition of "Wonderwall" at a party. However, I've got to side with the youngsters on this one.

If this is the new rule, the next time Paul McCartney swings into town, that stadium better be full of Boomers. If I better not see anyone there who wasn't around to see Sir Paul in his prime.

That means the Beatles era; Wings and solo career don't count…

See how stupid that is?

But as stupid as it is, I do think there should be an element of "respect your elders" from the early 20-somethings who are going to hit up these concerts. While it doesn't entitle them to a concert, these older fans have been waiting a while to see this band, so maybe think twice before you start trying to drop a TikTok dance while people are trying to hear "Don’t Look Back in Anger."