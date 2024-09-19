Country Singer Star Torches Security, Tells Them To 'Get The F**k Out': WATCH

Country singer Gavin Adcock got into a heated exchange with security Wednesday night.

The rising country singer and former Georgia Southern football player was performing a show in Oxford, Miss., when things went off the rails.

A shocking video shows Adcock accusing security of hitting his fans - which isn't seen on the video - and it was off to the races from there.

Adcock told security to "get the f*ck out" as he tried to rally a fired up crowd to continue his show. However, the venue had other plans.

Check out the crazy footage below.

Gavin Adcock argues with security during concert.

However, a second video showed that Adcock didn't stop once the mics and music were cut. Instead, he started rocking out with the crowd the best he could.

A true man of the people. Check out his response in the video below.

Gavin claimed he was going to post about the incident, but as of publication, it doesn't appear that he has. His last post on Instagram is the one below.

He predicted it was going to be a wild night, and he wasn't wrong. He nailed the prediction right on the head.

If Adcock is looking to make a name for himself as a bit of an outlaw in the country music industry, I'd say chewing out security, getting your show shut down and then continuing to play is a good way to get the job done.