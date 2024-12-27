Paige Spiranac Rival 'Streamer' Gabbie Carter Gets Drilled By A Golf Ball

The golf world is buzzing this week over a viral video of adult star & golf influencer Gabbie Carter getting drilled by an errant golf shot.

The new Paige Spiranac golf influencer rival was live streaming a round of golf when one of her golf partners shanked an iron right into Carter's left arm. The video has now been watched 12.8 million times on Twitter, making it one of the bigger viral golf influencer videos of 2024 and turning Carter into a golf influencing star.

"Yep, that's me, you're probably wondering how I got here," Carter, a Texas native who's an OnlyFans superstar, wrote on Twitter.

Now, I know what you're thinking: This chick can't golf, she's just out there to get clicks and act like a golf influencer.

Have you seen Gabbie, who has been nominated for multiple AVN Awards, handle a driver? There are thousands of so-called golf influencers out there who cannot hit a driver like Gabbie. Say what you want about her career choices, but you cannot say this isn't one of the purest golf swings on the golf influencer scene.

"Parking her cart in front of play? 100% had it coming," a Twitter golf expert replied to Gabbie.

Again, Gabbie knows golf. Wrong move, bro.

"To be fair the hole was in the complete opposite direction," Gabbie fired back.

As for those who claim getting drilled in the arm was all and act to go viral and make money, Carter vehemently disagrees.

"It was a total accident. I'm so lucky it didn't hit me in the head! Glat it was captured live I guess lol," Carter added.