French Woman Who Left Her Husband Scammed Out Of More Than $850,000 By AI Brad Pitt

One minute you're a married middle-aged French woman living your life and minding your own business. The next minute, Brad Pitt is reaching out to you, he's in the hospital, he needs money because of his divorce and you're his only hope.

The only problem is, obviously, it's not Brad Pitt reaching out. He's not sending you pictures from the hospital, and you're not falling in love with the real Hollywood actor.

Unfortunately, you've been scammed, and now you've lost your husband and more than $850,000. That happened recently to a woman named Anne, according to reports coming out of France.

The woman, according to France 24, believed she was in a romantic relationship with the 61-year-old actor, who, while we're talking about him should mention, still has his fastball. This unfortunate story could serve as an example of that.

Anyway, back to Anne here. She reportedly divorced her husband and sent scammers who used AI-generated images of Brad Pitt 830,000 euros or more than $850,000.

The money, according to the scammers, was for kidney treatment. Why could a famous actor worth $400 million pay for his own kidney treatment? The Angelina Jolie divorce.

AI Brad Pitt told Anne that his bank accounts had been frozen due to the divorce proceedings. The 53-year-old interior decorator spent a year and half buying into the scam.

Brad Pitt

She only realized that she had been scammed when the news of Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon started to make the rounds.

It's a tough way to learn that you're not really the love of Brad Pitt's life. Having never met him in person should have been a strong sign, but matters of the heart are rarely that logical.

Anne herself didn’t believe it at first, but got swept up in the magic of social media. She explained in an interview, "At first I said to myself that it was fake, that it's ridiculous. But I'm not used to social media and I didn't really understand what was happening to me."

There were a lot of signs that this was a scam missed here by the French woman. I understand falling for the frozen bank accounts and the kidney treatment stories. I even get falling in love with him too. I mean look at him.

Here's the biggest sign that it was a scam and an inexcusable one to miss, in my opinion. You're in your 50s. It doesn’t really matter how good-looking you are, Brad Pitt, in his 60s, isn’t getting into a romantic relationship with a woman of your age.

Ines de Ramon is 32. I rest my case. If you're over 40, you shouldn’t fall for this, no matter how convincing the AI-generated images are.