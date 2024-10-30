Viral Trump Fan Identified After Captivating The Internet: PHOTOS

We have the identity of the female Donald Trump who took the internet by storm over the weekend.

The former President and Republican nominee for POTUS threw a mega-rally at Madison Square Garden this past weekend, and it was like a rock concert playing out for his fans. The energy was incredible.

While many people in attendance were captivated by the speakers, people on X were captivated by something a little different:

A photo of a woman volunteering at the event.

The tweet below, which sparked the viral interest, has been seen more than 16.6 million times since Sunday.

Viral Trump fan identified.

The internet went to work to find her identity, and a name soon started circulating without confirmation: Francesca Massey.

Naturally, as a Big J journalist I had to dig deeper and find out if Francesca Massey was, indeed, the woman in the tweet above.

I made contact with Francesca Wednesday morning. She quickly confirmed that she is the woman in the mega-viral tweet below. What was she doing at the event? Helping Donald return to the White House.

She told me she's the social chair for the New York Young Republican Club, and was volunteering for Trump in that capacity. Naturally, I had to get it drilled down whether her ballot is 100% being cast for the former President.

"I’ll definitely be voting for Trump," Francesca told me. There you have it, folks. Mystery solved. Francesca likes Trump, will be voting for him and is 100% the woman who went mega-viral over the weekend.

The internet is a random place, and three days after Massey captivated the attention of X, we now have concrete confirmation of her identity, and she sounds eager to help Trump win the Oval Office.

She currently has just under 6,500 Instagram followers. I expect that number to skyrocket now that her name is out there.

The election is this upcoming Tuesday, and I can't wait to watch it all unfold. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.