Former WWE Star Sable Shows Up Backstage At Concert More Than 20 Years After Last WWE Appearance

Rena Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, left the WWE back in August 2004. She wrestled for a couple of years in Japan, but has dropped out of the spotlight since marrying WWE star Brock Lesnar.

The former champ, who made three appearances in Playboy back in the late 90s and early 2000s, showed up backstage at a Michelle Wright concert over the weekend with her husband.

The rare public appearance for the now 56-year-old former WWE star is racking up the views on social media as some note the difference in her appearance these days as opposed to when she was at the height of her powers.

"Thanks for a fantastic night. Nice to have Brock Lesnar (American professional wrestler) & his lovely wife Rena (better known as Sable, a professional wrestler) at the show," Wright wrote.

"Darn it, I missed out on the picture but they sure are good folks. @thejasonmccoy @doc_walker."

Sable in the wild after all these years had wrestling fans taking a trip down memory lane. It also had them pointing out the contrast between then and the more toned down version in 2024.

She married Lesnar in 2006 and they have two sons together.

It's hard to believe, but Sable's work in the WWE hasn’t been recognized by her enshrinement into the Hall of Fame. That seems like a terrible oversight on the wrestling organization's behalf.

It's hard to believe that her husband won't end up there one day. He's been a champion multiple times and been in and out of the WWE for the last couple of decades.

His last appearance in the ring came in 2023 at SummerSlam. Who knows, maybe wrestling fans will get a two for one Hall of Fame induction, and they'll enter it together.

Until then, let's continue that walk down memory lane with one of the many accounts dedicated to the fine work Sable contributed over her years in the WWE.