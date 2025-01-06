Former Prison Guard & Reported Married Swinger Gets Prison Time For Her Viral Sex Tape With Prisoner

A female prison guard who worked at HMP Wandsworth in London made headlines over the summer after a video of her allegedly having sex with an inmate in his cell went viral.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, whose sister reported that she was a married swinger who appeared in a reality TV show about open relationships, was in court Monday to learn her fate.

She, according to the NY Post, pleaded guilty to having sex with Linton Weirich, the inmate in the viral video, multiple times at the prison. She was sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

Judge Martin Edmunds KC said to the 31-year-old, who has an OnlyFans account, "You engaged in sexual activity with a prisoner. That compromised your role as an officer and was misconduct which undermines discipline within the prison and puts fellow officers at increased risk."

The sex acts were recorded on Abreu's bodycam as well as on a phone by another inmate who was in the cell when they happened and then were uploaded to social media.

The judge added, "You participated with evident enthusiasm."

Abreu was silent in court and hadn’t talked much about the incident outside of it either. She did address the fake profiles that surfaced after she made headlines and other content creators who attempted to make money off of her.

From prison guard to prisoner, that's what happens when you bring your outside interests to work

A Prison Service rep hopes the arrest serves as a warning to others.

"While the overwhelming majority of Prison Service staff are hardworking and honest, we’re catching more of the small minority who break the rules by bolstering our Counter Corruption Unit and strengthening our vetting processes," a statement from the office said.

"As today’s sentencing demonstrates, where officers do fall below our high standards, we won’t hesitate to take robust action."

The warning and robust action might not be as harsh as the Prison Service had hoped. The Daily Mail reports that Abreu will be out making content in much less than the 15 months handed down.

They said she "will likely serve less than a third of the time behind bars."

Whether Abreu serves the 15 months or not, she's highly unlikely to work in a prison ever again. She'll have to take her married swinger activities elsewhere.