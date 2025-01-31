Former Pizza Hut Commercial Star Ringo Starr Admits He's Never Had Pizza

Ringo Starr has lived one hell of a life. I mean, just being a Beatle means he has lived several lifetimes worth of cool things.

Yet, somehow, the man behind the kit on songs like "Let It Be" and vocals on tunes like "Yellow Submarine" has somehow spent 84 years on this floating space rock we call Earth without ever having had a slice of pizza.

Even after starring in a commercial promoting pizza.

Richard Starkey was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and revealed that somehow he has entirely avoided pizza.

"I’ve never had a pizza," Starr said, per Billboard. "Or a curry."

He said that this had to do with some allergies.

"I’m allergic to several items," he said. "With pizza, you don’t know what you’re putting in it half the time. Or the curry. So I’m strict with myself since it makes me ill immediately."

Alright, I get that, but I feel like the book is out on pizza. It's dough, cheese, and sauce, then you tell them what you want on it. You're not going to get thrown any curveballs, unless the place completely goofs up your order, in which case, that should be obvious.

"Hey, uh… I ordered pepperoni, and this came out with clams on it."

What's wild is that Starr was in a Pizza Hut commercial back in the 1990s, and he still didn't even say, "I think I'd like to try a bit of that," in his signature Liverpudlian accent.

Notice, he didn't take a bite.

Man, I wish I had Ringo's level of restraint. He always seemed like the happiest, most easy-going Beatle. That's probably how he put up with a lot of nonsense back in the day, like when John would be like, "Yoko, wants to sing on this song…"

But hey, I guess when you've lived a life like Ringo has, you don't need to find fulfillment in slamming an entire Little Caesars pizza during a football game.