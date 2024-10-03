Former Cowboys Cheerleader Turned Content Machine Alexa Collins Is Ready For Halloween

Alexa Collins welcomed October with a Halloween costume. I don't know how you roll during this time of year, but that's how business is conducted on social media.

The calendar flips from September to October and those in the content game, especially a content machine with millions of followers, start firing off the costume content. The explore pages quickly fill up with Halloween costumes.

Alexa is already out on multiple platforms going all in on "costume szn," and you would expect nothing less. The former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader knows the game well.

The hooded sweatshirts and special decorative towels aren't going to get the eyeballs on the internet. You're going to need several costumes, and you're going to need to mix it up to keep this train rolling for 31 days.

You can't show up empty-handed to October and throw something together at the last minute. This takes preparation and skill. The best are well-prepared.

Alexa Collins is stocked up on costumes and ready to go for Halloween

Alexa had an Elle Woods from Legally Blonde inspired bunny costume ready to go and hit the ground running on Instagram. She said, "it’s giving Elle Woods 🐰💀 who’s ready for Halloween?"

Because this isn't amateur hour, she had a different costume ready to go over on TikTok.

We're only a few days into the month, people.

There are plenty of days and costumes left to get through. Enjoy the content ride and be prepared for anything along the way.

Alexa is getting off the starting blocks fast this week. That's a sign of someone who is locked in and has put in a ton of prep work. All that's left is to execute the plan.

Is there enough to take the fast start all the way through the finish line? We will soon find out. Remember, this is a journey. It doesn’t end with a couple of posts.

Let's have ourselves a Halloween this year.