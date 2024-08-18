Florida Dancer Fought Semi-Truck Driver After He Was Kicked Out Then Drove His Truck Into A Gentleman's Club

A wild scene unfolded outside the Emperor's Gentleman's Club in Tampa this week when a semi-truck driver responded to being kicked out by driving his truck into the front of the establishment.

After Dylan Fogle crashed his semi into the front of the club, hitting a group of six people in the process, a stripper got into a fight with him. And it was a one-sided affair, to say the least. She was largely dispensing a form of instant justice.

The 25-year-old driver from North Carolina injured two and killed a man during the crash which took place around 4:30 am on Tuesday. He initially claimed that his accelerator was stuck and that it was all an accident.

Police, who found Fogle showing signs of impairment when they arrived on the scene, say his text messages and witnesses tell a different story. They believe that he might have been targeting his drinking buddy, Anthony Matelsky.

The two were hanging out in the club together before they were separately kicked out for allegedly inappropriately touching the same dancer, the NY Post reports.

None of this is going to fly at the gentleman's club

Fogle was kicked out first and waited in his semi-truck for Matelsky. When his drinking buddy was kicked out of the club, the semi-truck driver headed towards the group.

Video shows Matelsky being pushed to the ground and jumping back up to his feet just seconds before the semi hits the group. The arrest report states that Fogle sent a texts to a friend prior to the incident that read, "Goodbye. I'm going to prison for vehicular manslaughter."

In addition to the instant justice handed out by the exotic dancer, which can be seen here, Fogle was charged on Thursday with first-degree murder, attempted murder, vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and DUI with serious bodily injury.

Another shining example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. It also serves as a friendly reminder not to mess with Florida strippers, they're not playing around.