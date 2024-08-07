Florida Man Who Beat His Teacher's Brains In Gets Prison

The hulking 6-foot-6, 270-pound Florida Man, who nearly beat the life out of his high school paraprofessional for allegedly taking his Nintendo Switch, learned his fate Tuesday.

Brendan Depa, now 18, was sentenced to five years in state prison and 15 years of probation for the attack on Joan Naydich where, according to prosecutors, he punched the woman 15 times before five people pulled him off his prey.

"But for those five people pulling him off, I don’t think [Naydich] would be here today," Florida Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark said of the incident that left the teacher with broken ribs, a concussion and PTSD.

Let's take a look back at the attack that some appear to have forgotten about, including Depa's adoptive mother, who had some rather interesting things to say after the violent criminal was sentenced.

Depa's adoptive mother says he's being punished because he's black

"They are punishing that he is Black, they are punishing that he is large and they are punishing his disability," Leanne Depa told reporters after the sentence was handed down.

Leanne Depa has spent the last 10 months proclaiming that the boy she adopted at 5-months-old has "had a hard life" while struggling with autism and behavorial issues. She testified that her son, who kicked his teacher's ass, had trouble making friends and was no stranger to aggressive behavior.

Ms. Depa has used every excuse possible for why her son beat his teacher's brains in

Earlier this year, a lawsuit against the Flagler County Public Schools on Brendan Depa's behalf.

"It should be noted that the school and staff working with him and the district knew that the electronics, specifically the Nintendo and its use on a school campus was a trigger for escalating behaviors," the lawsuit states.

Joan Naydich has done some of her own PR work over this Nintendo narrative.

"I just want to set the record straight. I never took the Nintendo Switch from him. From anyone that’s read or heard differently, I’ve been told this was unfortunately misinformation," she said in 2023.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit against the school district claims that threats to take away the Nintendo were common and that the "paraprofessional should not have interacted with the student in this manner. Her and the teachers actions caused a predictable outcome."

Brendan Depa has better things to do

According to police, when they got their hands on Depa, he told cops, "F--k you, I don't want to go to jail. I have more important things to do" while claiming he was "going to kill [Naydich]" when he got another opportunity.

One has to ask the question, which the judge did during sentencing, if being autistic automatically means you're prone to kicking your teacher's ass at school.

Depa's attorney said no.

At some point the excuses for beating a teacher's brains in have to end.

Tuesday, in a court room, it all came to an end.