Florida Man Sleeping In His Vehicle In A Turn Lane Tells Cops He Drank 25 Beers Before His Nap

There's never a dull moment in the great state of Florida. Not even on a random Tuesday close to the end of the summer. This man proves that after he was caught napping in his vehicle in a turn lane on the highway.

An officer with the Lady Lake Police Department found Fermin Tlapechco, 41, of Apopka, Florida, passed out in his vehicle which was parked in a turn lane on U.S. Highway 27 last Tuesday around 10 p.m.

After the officer woke him up, it appeared as if he had been drinking, reports the Villages-News. Not only was he wearing just one sock, he also had four bottles of Corona sitting on the passenger seat well within his reach.

A Spanish-speaking officer had to be called in to assist with figuring out how Tlapechco ended up asleep in the turn lane. According to Tlapechco, he had put away a total of 25 beers.

I know what you're thinking, that's a solid day of drinking. How about a solid five hours of drinking? This overachiever says he started drinking at 5 p.m.

Let's hope this Florida man learned a lesson and doesn't get behind the wheel after putting down a couple dozen beers

Needless to say, according to police, this Florida man didn't pass the field sobriety tests. After the poor performance and the admittance that he had downed 25 beers in five hours, he refused the breathalyzer.

There was enough already to place Tlapechco under arrest. He did not pass go, and he was arrested for DUI. He was then taken to the Lake County Jail where he was booked on $2,000 bond.

To add to the fact that he's no spring chicken putting away 25 beers in five hours, he's also not a very big man. According to the booking details, he's only 5'04" and weighs in at 160 pounds.

Minus the whole getting behind the wheel and falling asleep in a turn lane, a man of his size putting away that much alcohol is, I hate to use the word, impressive.

I think I found the secret to his abilities in the booking details, which included his mugshot. He's rocking a pretty sweet mullet.