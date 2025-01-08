Is Bourbon Inspired By Legendary Baseball Movie Worth It? The Answer Is Simple

Is the Field of Dreams small batch bourbon whiskey worth drinking?

Basic info:

ABV: 49.5%

Cost: $54.99

Wooden toppers feature famous baseball players.

Website description: Field of Dreams Whiskey was born from a simple question - how would you tell an authentic story about baseball through whiskey? There was only one answer. The legendary Field of Dreams, in Dyersville, Iowa, and the cornfield that made it famous. We are driven by the desire to authentically capture the emotion and nostalgia of the Field of Dreams and bring it to you, wherever in the country you might be. Field of Dreams Whiskey is owned by a collective of current and former Major League Baseball players, and is committed to putting out the highest quality and purest expression of the Field of Dreams as we can. Over 10 billion kernels of Field of Dreams Corn™ have been distilled into barrels since our founding, ensuring a quality product for years to come.

Now, it's not a secret that I'm a huge fan of light beer. Nothing hits the spot better than an ice cold light beer.

I'm not a big hard liquor guy. Never have been. Almost certainly never will be. It's just not my thing, but I do enjoy a taste from time to time.

That leads me to a very interesting gift from my fiancée's mom:

A bottle of the Field of Dreams small batch bourbon whiskey.

The Field of Dreams small batch bourbon whiskey is very solid.

Now, it should go without saying that "Field of Dreams" is not only one of the best sports movies ever made, but also one of the greatest movies ever made overall.

People really connect with the themes of family and father-son bonds shared over sports. Plus, it's easily among Kevin Costner's best work. My dad is a huge fan. I love the movie and I know a lot of other people who also enjoy the story about a small farming family in Iowa.

For those reasons and many more, I couldn't wait to check out the small-batch bourbon whiskey, despite not being a big bourbon drinker.

I had absolutely no idea what to expect. The last time I had a sip of whiskey was back on Thanksgiving, well over a month ago.

I grabbed a whiskey glass with a couple pieces of ice and poured myself a glass while watching the Lions hammer the Vikings.

Ignore the Iowa glass. It's my fiancée's (she played tennis there before going pro), and it did feel right given the setting of the movie.

To put it as simply as possible, I loved it. I wanted to have a second one, but I had to get up early to start work in the content coal mines.

For an amateur like myself, it tasted insanely smooth. I hate few things more than hard liquor that tastes like paint thinner. I'm not trying to go blind.

The Field of Dreams small-batch bourbon whiskey tastes like victory on the baseball field or victory in the sky during a fighter jet dogfight.

Granted, I know next to nothing about bourbon. A bum off the street likely knows more, but what I can tell you is that I absolutely enjoyed sipping on it while watching football. At the end of the day, that's what America is all about.

I give it two thumbs up, and can't wait to further cut into the bottle as the Detroit Lions advance through the NFL playoffs. Definitely give it a shot, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.