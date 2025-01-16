Epic Horror Series Gets Fun Update That's Exactly What Fans Want

It sounds like the fourth "Fear Street" movie is going to be just as electric as the first three.

The "Fear Street" trilogy was a massive hit for Netflix in 2021. The three films tell a complex horror-mystery story that unfolds over three different time periods.

All three films are outstanding and must-watch for fans of scary content. It's one of the few horror stories that perfectly blends comedy and terror.

Now, Netflix is gearing up to return to the well with a fourth film titled "Fear Street: Prom Queen."

"Fear Street: Prom Queen" gets big update.

The plot of the fourth film - which will come out this year - is described as, "Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night."

Sounds like a blast, and fans now have confirmation that it will be every bit as brutal ass the first three movies.

"Fear Street: Prom Queen" has been slapped with an R-rating for "strong bloody violence and gore, teen drug use, language and some sexual references," according to Bloody Disgusting.

That's an update that should make fans everywhere smile. The first three movies pushed the limits and didn't hold back at all on the violence.

You never know what a new installment in a series might be like. There's always a fear new people get involved and the film could end up being dialed back.

That's not going to happen with "Fear Street" because the rating for the film makes it clear it's going to be every bit as violent as the first three.

That's exactly what viewers are signing up for.

"Fear Street: Prom Queen" has no official release date yet, but we'll keep you updated when we know more. Let me know your thoughts on the films at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.