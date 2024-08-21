Family Takes Grandfather To The Strip Club For His 100th Birthday

Forget a quiet evening at home or an adventure out to a nearby Olive Garden for this family. They were in a giving mood considering the milestone their grandfather had reached.

He was celebrating his 100th birthday and what better way to celebrate that than at a strip club? I can't think of any. He's had enough of the boring, going through the motions types of birthdays.

It's time for something different. He's earned it. You should go all out and make your grandfather's 100th birthday a memorable one. After all, it's a number that not many of us are going to reach and who knows how many more he'll have.

This 100-year-old can still get around, and he put his walker in overdrive once he realized that his family had loaded him up in a party bus for a stop at The Men's Club in Reno, Nevada.

The family had some drinks before arriving at their destination, which didn't include endless breadsticks. Does Olive Garden still do that? That's neither here nor there. I'm sure he received as many lap dances as he could handle.

Here's the family on their way to the strip club with their grandfather and here he is "hauling ass when he realized where" they were headed.

This family knew what their grandfather wanted for his 100th birthday and they nailed it with the strip club visit

I'm going to go ahead and throw this out there for any of my kids and my future grandkids. You don't have to wait until I hit 100 to celebrate one of my birthdays at the strip club.

Feel free to start assessing the situation when I reach my 70s. Assuming I'm still able to get around then as well as this guy is, then it might be time to start planning the strip club birthday.

There's no need to schedule a trip if I'm not very mobile either. This is supposed to be a birthday celebration, not an excuse to hit the strip club while your grandfather drools on himself.

This family did it the right way. Their grandfather can still get around, and he was definitely excited about celebrating.