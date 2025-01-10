Ever Wonder What Whale Sharks Do Before Getting It On? Me Neither, But Scientists Sure Did And There's Video

I like to think of myself as the inquisitive type, but even I wasn't curious enough to wonder how whale sharks get it on. But some scientists did and now we've got video of what they do beforehand.

I didn't realize this, but whale shark courtship has been one of the great mysteries of the shark world. I'm not sure why. I figured they do the same thing as other sharks, just bigger.

Fortunately, we've got scientists who wanted to know the answer, and they weren't willing to wait for a Shark Week documentary fore the details, they had to do the dirty work.

According to Phys.org, some scientists have been hanging around Ningaloo Reef off the coast of Australia which, from the sounds of it, is like the Whale Shark world's Studio 54. All the breakthroughs in the steaming hot world of whale shark sex are coming out of Ningaloo Reef.

On one excursion, scientists saw what they believed to be a male whale shark putting the moves on his lady. But instead of giving him some space to try to work some magic, they turned on the camera while one c--k-blocking scientist started swimming right next to him.

For science!

It's tough to make out what's going on, but researchers summed it up for us.

"The male was observed to open its mouth and lunge forward towards the caudal fin of the female. The male shark increased its swimming speed and lunged again at the caudal fin of the female, this time making contact and briefly biting the tail," they wrote. "The female responded by rapidly pivoting with pectoral fins pointing downwards to face the male."

Whoa… Whale sharks are freaks.

"After a brief pause in forward movement, the female again turned rapidly, with contact occurring between the snout of the male and the caudal fin of the female. The female then rapidly descended to depth followed by the male. At this point, the researchers lost sight of the sharks from the surface."

Look at that. Deal sealed. Fella probably took her back to his whale shark pad and threw on a Barry White album.

Nine months from now, or however long whale shark gestation takes, there's going to be a new 'lil whale shark — which is probably at least the size of a Buick — and one day they'll be cruising Ningaloo Reef for a mate too.