17 European Instagram Models Trump Should Allow In To Replace Ellen

Yer outta here, Ellen!

Pack up your shit and GET OUT! Take Richard Gere and Eva Longoria with you.

While the Hollywood elites have been telling us all about their emigration plans now that voters have selected Donald Trump as the 47th President, I have been thinking about my all-star roster of European Instagram models that I would like Trump to consider for citizenship.

I'm talking fast-tracking citizenship.

If Ellen's angry ass is out like she says, then someone like Irina Dreyt's ass should be IN. This would be a net victory for the U.S. We lose a Hollywood elite Lib who is mean to her staff in exchange for one of the happiest Instagram models in the world.

Dreyt even smiles when she's out and about in Paris buying loaves of French bread.

Meanwhile, Ellen's screaming at some poor intern who's a sophomore in college just trying to add a line on her Linkedin profile.

"Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have moved to rural England, put their Montecito estate on the market and plan to never return to the United States, telling friends the election of Donald Trump was their primary motivation," The Wrap reported this week.

Good riddance.

Now, let's get down to business here with Making America Great Again.

To make things easier on Trump and his staff at the State Department, I spent my Friday afternoon selecting a Dream Team that should be recruited to the U.S. like college football teams recruiting five-star quarterbacks.

Ellen's old ass is out.

OutKick's European Instagram Model Dream Team is…IN.

European Models Trump Should Allow Into The U.S. As Citizens Now That Ellen Degeneres Is Leaving:

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig

Alexa Breit

Pauline

ELENA ₭AMPERI

Galina Dub

Irina Dreyt

Shanice Messina

Ms. Julie

Diana Kaloev

Christina Bianca

Tatiana Schott

Laura Block

Carina Zavline

Vevka

Ekaterina Sergeeva

Yuliana Shipilova

Victoria Gorlova

Did I miss a European Instagram model Trump should invite over now that Ellen has left? I'm up for a 2.0 version of this list. Send your suggestions.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com