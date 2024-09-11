Escort Claims Presidential Debate Brought A Ton Of Business To Philadelphia

There's nothing like a presidential debate to help drive up business. That goes for just about any sort of business you can think of, including those who provide late-night entertainment.

The media and others traveled to Philadelphia this week and the high heels on the ground reported that they were preparing for an increase in business.

The Kamala Harris and Donald Trump presidential debate was in town and that meant a ton of new potential customers reaching out. TMZ reported that several escorts in the area told them they had spent the day on Tuesday fielding calls.

Daisy May, one of the beneficiaries of the increase in business, compared it to the Super Bowl and said the debate has been a huge boom for business.

People from outside the area with deep pockets were responsible for that. She told them, "A lot of out-of-state callers and visitors... Some hotels were charging as high as $600-$800 per night, those clients have money to spend, and they will spend it on entertainment."

Presidential debates get people going in more ways than one

While the ladies in the area might have been busy on the phones prior to the debate, those who aren't as good at planning out an evening kept them busy after it wrapped up.

Jeanie, another Philly-area woman who saw an increase in business, said that it wasn't limited to the lead up to the event. She was prepared for a "mad scramble" after the final bell and the two candidates called it a night.

The debate night fun wasn't limited to Philadelphia. There was a watch party held outside of Sin City at The Chicken Ranch. The debate was up on multiple TVs at the bar. Drinks and pizza were available as well.

Who knew there was so much going on around presidential debates?

Here I am, thinking that most people watched debates then waited for their favorite celebrity to voice their opinion before they came up with any thoughts of their own. Man, was I way off.