Erin Andrews ROASTS 'Menopause' Troll

Fox NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews has had enough of you idiots who can't come up with a good one-liner, especially if you're going to rip her age.

On the latest episode of the "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast where Andrews and Charissa Thompson catch up on life, the veteran sideline reporter told the story of how she was sweaty during a recent interview with George Kittle.

The sweat caused men on the Internet to say Erin was looking good and she must be using some incredible moisturizer.

"It's called sweat," Andrews responded. "And I need a shower."

Yep, you know where this is going.

"And some a--whole wrote, ‘it’s hot flashes,'" Andrews continued.

Oh boy. Some loser just told a 46-year-old mom that she's having hot flashes. That's going to end up on a podcast. Wrong move, bro.

"Shut the … shut up!" Andrews fired back on the podcast. "It's outside for five hours. Enough."

If the goal was to get Erin's attention, it was mission accomplished for this Scott Beaton guy who turned two words into a podcast segment.