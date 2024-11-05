Hollywood Producer Tells Female Trump Fan She Deserves To Be Raped In Disgusting Video: WATCH

A disgusting video shows a man telling a female fan of Donald Trump that she deserves to be raped.

Emily Wilson, a conservative influencer, shared an absolutely appalling video a few days ago of a man telling her she deserves to be raped, declaring she's probably already been raped and is fine with it and calling her a "dumb c*nt" and "f*cking ugly b*tch."

What sparked the man's insane meltdown? Emily was simply wearing MAGA shoes while walking around in West Hollywood ahead of the election between Trump and Kamala Harris.

It's one of the most disgusting videos you'll ever see. You can watch it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It will make your blood boil.

Man saying conservative influencer deserves to be raped identified

The man in the video has now been identified by the Daily Mail as Hollywood producer Peter Morgan. Morgan's biggest career accomplishment is producing the hit film "American Sniper" about Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle.

I've sent a message to an Instagram account believed to be associated with Peters, and will update the readers if there is any response. Morgan also did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Mail.

There is simply no excuse for this kind of conduct. Here's some free life advice that everyone should listen to. Don't go up to strangers and argue with them over politics. You're an absolute loser if you do. Mind your business and keep it moving.

Furthermore, calling a woman a "c*nt" and a "f*cking ugly b*tch" who deserves to be raped because she's conservative is insane.

Do we think Peter felt like a big tough guy? Do we think he felt like a real man making vulgar arguments to a woman who appears pretty small and defenseless?

Absolute clown behavior, and we all know there's zero shot he would run his mouth like this to a guy. Absolutely none. Isn't it funny how the side that claims to care about women's rights has no problem spewing hateful garbage at a woman when she doesn't agree with them?

Peter Morgan is lucky Emily Wilson seems to have a very level head and is a calm woman. You run your mouth like that to the wrong person, and the situation might quickly go sideways. Let me know what you think of the verbal altercation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.