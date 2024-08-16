Elon Musk Shares Ruthless Kamala Harris Communism Meme

Elon Musk isn't holding back on social media when it comes to the presidential election.

Musk has been growing more and more vocal about the upcoming election, and openly endorsed Donald Trump in July following a failed assassination attempt.

He also interviewed Trump earlier in the week, and he's now using his massive platform on X to take shots at Democrat nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Elon Musk goes viral with Kamala Harris meme.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder shared a meme of Harris claiming she's a communist in the popular David/Victoria Beckham format.

The meme was shared after news broke Harris plans on advocating for price controls on food. Price controls are a very common historically in communist nations.

Nothing gets the breadlines started like making everyone equally poor and controlling the flow of food. You can check out the meme below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's important to keep things fun and light from time to time during serious times like election season. That's exactly what people did on X with plenty of funny reactions.

Are you not entertained? Are you not enjoying the circus we're all living through at the moment? Elon Musk is either the richest person in the world, and he's busy trolling on social media like the common man.

He's worth more than $200 billion, and instead of just spending his time yachting around the world, he's busy stirring the pot on social media.

From a pure entertainment perspective, it's incredibly entertaining and funny.

Also, it's honestly incredible Kamala Harris is set to propose price controls. It's a gift to Donald Trump and his campaign. There's no better way to increase the belief you want bigger government than controlling food pricing.

It's such an insane move that even the Washington Post called Harris out for it with the hilarious headline, "When your opponent calls you ‘communist,’ maybe don’t propose price controls?"

I couldn't make this up if I tried.

Props for Elon for continuing to entertain and put a show on for all of us on X. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.