Elon Musk: I'll Fight Venezuelan President Maduro!

Tyson-Holyfield. Ali-Foreman. Musk-Maduro?

According to Elon Musk, he has accepted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's challenge to fight him on national television.

"I accept," Musk, 53, tweeted Wednesday, announcing that he will fight the 61-year-old Socialist leader, who was accused by the world's richest man of "major election fraud" in the country's recent presidential election.

"Maduro, leave! Venezuelans chose to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro," Musk wrote on Twitter. "The data announce a crushing victory of the opposition, and the world is waiting for you to recognize the defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death."

In response, Maduro pulled out the fight me card and now, it appears, we might get one of the most-anticipated fights in fight history.

"Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new archenemy, the famous Elon Musk," Maduro reportedly said this week. "Do you want to fight? Let’s do it. Elon Musk, I’m ready."

It's unclear which tough guy holds the advantage in this potential fight. Maduro spent years of his life as a bus driver and a union leader.

Musk and Maduro know how to sell a fight & work a crowd: The War of Words

"The donkey knows more than Maduro," Musk tweeted Monday after the president called the billionaire his "arch-enemy" while noting that Musk wants to invade Venezuela with space rockets.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a hype man for this fight, Maduro's son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra once said during a Venezuelan assembly session that if the United States, led by Donald Trump, attacked the country, "the rifles would arrive in New York" and warned Trump, "we would arrive and take the White House."

This is some old-school 1980s-1990s boxing hype right here.

Would Musk really go through with a Maduro fight after backing out of the Zuckerberg fight?

Last August, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg called off a potential cage match with Musk while noting that Elon wasn't serious about stepping into the cage with a guy who had been training in mixed martial arts.

"I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity," Zuckerberg wrote on Threads, which is Facebook's version of Twitter.

"Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," Zuck continued. "If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me."

Is Musk about to go 0-2 or will he man up and enter the boxing ring?

Buckle up.