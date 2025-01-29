Elon Musk Nukes Liberals With Hilarious Video, Will Have Wokes Shaking With Rage: WATCH

Elon Musk fired up X early Wednesday morning to do a little trolling.

The Tesla founder and X owner is one of President Donald Trump's biggest supporters, and was a very vocal voice urging people to vote for the real estate mogul.

Well, his support worked because Trump is officially back in the White House as America's 47th President. Not only is Trump back, but he's off to a scorching hot start.

Turns out having four years to plan between administrations might have been a good thing.

Elon Musk goes viral with funny video.

Musk is known for being a bit of a troll, and that's what makes him one of the funniest follows on X. He was up to his usual tricks in the early Wednesday morning hours.

He posted a video of Bill Hader sarcastically pretending to be upset with the caption, "Trying to fit in while my liberal co-workers talk about the 'terrible' things Trump is doing."

The tweet has been seen more than six million times as of publication. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don't care what your politics are. Funny is funny, and that's what this troll attempt is.

It also didn't take long at all for people to weigh in. Check out some of the responses below:

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

I can't say I've ever had many co-workers who really hated Trump. I've worked at two major companies since leaving college with grades that represented your average DUI BAC.

The place I worked prior to OutKick had a lot of political diversity, but I'm not sure anyone "hated" Trump or thought he was "terrible." I can't speak for everyone here at OutKick, but we don't have too many "White Guys for Kamala" mugs sitting around, as far as I know.

Having said that, I do live in the Washington, D.C. area, and you really have to read the room at times when out in public. This city is full of miserable people waiting to blow their lid off at the first sign of seeing a conservative. Perhaps that's why I find Musk's video so funny. It really hits home!

What did you think of Musk's video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.