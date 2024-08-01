Elon Musk Slams 9/11 Terrorists Getting Plea Deals

Elon Musk isn't happy the government cut a plea deal with three men responsible for helping carry out the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin ‘Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi have agreed to plea deals with the government that will spare them the death penalty.

Further details aren’t known at this time about what punishment they might face. It seems likely they'll receive life in prison without the possibility of parole, but that isn't official yet.

Elon Musk slams decision to give 9/11 terrorists plea deals.

The decision to hand out plea deals to three of the worst terrorists on the planet has enraged many, and that includes the Tesla and SpaceX founder.

"Something is deeply wrong with our justice system," Musk tweeted Thursday morning when reacting to the fact the three men scored plea deals that took the death penalty off the table.

The tweet has been seen more than 2.5 million times in less than an hour of being up, and many are voicing agreement with Musk.

It's hard to disagree with Musk's short and straight-to-the point remark in reaction to the plea deals. KSM getting a plea deal is the worst of them all.

He should have received the same fate Osama Bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri did. Bin Laden was blown away by SEAL Team 6 commandos in Pakistan and al-Zawahiri was put in a blender by a drone strike in Afghanistan.

KSM was every bit as bad as both of them. He planned 9/11, organized funding for it and is believed to have personally killed journalist Daniel Pearl after the fact.

The former al-Qaeda official was captured in Pakistan in early 2003, and while I'm sure he was an intel treasure trove, it's hard to not think it would have been better if the nameless commandos just gave him the good news on sight.

I don't remember the thousands of Americans who died on 9/11 and in the wars that followed being offered any deals by their killers. Did the people who jumped from the Twin Towers to avoid burning to death get any kind of deal to avoid their inevitable fate? The answer is no, but the three terrorists responsible did.

People outraged at this decision, including Musk, have every right to feel that way, and I do too. My friends are still haunted by the scars of war that these three scumbags are responsible for. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.