Country Music Star Performs Chilling Song, Draws Incredible Reactions: WATCH

Ella Langley set the internet on fire with a cover of a classic Willie Nelson song.

Langley is one of the fastest rising stars in country music, and she's on the fast track for superstardom. Working with Riley Green has certainly helped her make a name for herself.

In case there's any doubt about what kind of talent she has, she made it crystal clear with a new Instagram video.

Ella Langley goes viral with new video.

Langley posted a video of herself singing a cover of Willie Nelson's "Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain," and noted it was one of her grandfather's favorite songs.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, the reactions to her video were overwhelmingly positive. Check out some of the responses below:

Well, this is incredible

This is beautiful!

So good. I grew up listening to my dad sing and play this song. Keeping my fingers crossed you come west to So Cal.

Ooookay we need the full cover of this ASAP

What a beautiful rendition. Thank you for sharing this!

My Papaw Marvin absolutely loved this song!!. He’s been in Heaven 9 years this December.

Something so unique about your voice sooo talented. Xo

If you're not already a believer in Ella Langley's talent, you certainly should be after seeing the video above. She has a next level singing voice, and she's going to be around for the long haul.

It should be fun to see what Langley cooks up next. I have no doubt it will impress. Let me know your thoughts on her at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.