Country Music Star Goes Viral With Impressive New Song: LISTEN

Ella Langley, once again, has a new song going viral.

Langley is one of the hottest stars in country music at the moment, and she has an incredible amount of momentum behind her.

She's released two hit songs with fellow star Riley Green - "Don't Mind if I Do" and "you look like you love me" - and now has a new one out that country music fans won't want to miss.

Ella Langley releases new song.

She recently released her new song "weren't for the wind," and as you'd expect, it's making waves. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Below are a few reactions from fans on YouTube:

The wind blows on us all, the difference is the setting of our sail.

Now this young lady can sing, she is smart,great sense of humour,cute, and is on her way to the very top of the charts.

This young lady is going to be the next big thing in country music.

Love your voice, its so beautiful and so is your music

This is gonna blow up and I am here for it

Ella is really talented, I can’t believe she writes her own songs. She’s an amazing artist

Ellas music, love it. many of her songs just flow and have that classic country sound to it

And she does it again. Another great song!

Beautiful you and the song!

I just discovered a gold mine.

I've said it once, and I'll say it again, Ella Langley is going to be a superstar. Working with Riley Green has certainly helped her boost her profile, but there's no doubt she can carry herself on her own talent alone.

I recently discovered her song "i blame the bar," and again, it's a banger.

I can't wait to see what Ella Langley cooks up next. I have complete faith and confidence it will be successful. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.