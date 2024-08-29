Country Music Stars Release Epic Western Music Video For Hit Song

Country music stars Ella Langley and Riley Green nailed it with their new music video.

The pair released the music video for "you look like you love me" for fans Wednesday, and expectations had been very high after a short teaser was released.

Well, I'm happy to report the duo didn't disappoint at all. The old school western-themed music video is absolutely awesome, and an incredible amount of fun.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Ella Langley and Riley Green release "you look like you love me" music video.

Was that music video a ton of fun or was it a ton of fun? Legit felt like almost being in a season one episode of "Westworld" before the show went off the rails.

This is the kind of entertainment fans want to see. Even though the song isn't old school country and certainly has some pop elements, it's still an absolute blast of a music video.

You simply have to take the opportunity to set it in the 1800s whenever you have a chance. People romanticize that era, even though living through it must have been hell.

Riley Green is already a certified A-list country music star, and something tells me Ella Langley isn't too far behind. Props to them both for hitting fans with an elite music video. You simply love to see it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.